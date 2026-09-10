Sandra Bullock and Chelsea Handler Strip Down in the Shower for Hilarious Skit: Watch

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Sandra Bullock and Chelsea Handler weren't afraid to bare it all for a laugh. A throwback clip of the stars' hilarious 2012 Chelsea Lately shower skit has resurfaced, showing Bullock surprising Handler in the buff before delivering a brutally funny lecture about her behavior as a late-night host.

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Sandra Bullock Surprises Chelsea Handler in the Shower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) Source: @CHELSEAHANDLER/INSTAGRAM Sandra Bullock surprised Chelsea Handler in the shower before launching into a hilariously over-the-top intervention.

The comedy bit begins with Handler showering in the Chelsea Lately staff locker room before Bullock unexpectedly joins her. Handler greeted the Oscar winner as "Sandra," only for Bullock to immediately correct her and say friends and industry insiders could call her "Sandy" — then deciding Handler hadn't earned that privilege. The exchange set the tone for the increasingly ridiculous confrontation that followed.

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Sandra Bullock Gives Chelsea Handler a Brutal Reality Check

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock jokingly lectured Chelsea Handler about her behavior as a late-night host during the memorable comedy bit.

Once inside the shower, Bullock wasted little time laying into the late-night personality. The Miss Congeniality star jokingly accused Handler of failing in her responsibility to be a respectable talk show host and role model. Bullock also instructed Handler to cut back on drinking and stop sleeping with her guests, quipping it was the reason she'd avoided appearing on the show.

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Sandra Bullock Claims Her Advice Came From Oprah Winfrey

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock hilariously claimed her advice for Chelsea Handler came straight from Oprah Winfrey.

Bullock made her fake intervention even funnier by repeatedly invoking Oprah Winfrey. She initially claimed the media mogul had personally passed along her concerns about Handler, prompting the comedian to become excited that Winfrey apparently knew who she was. Bullock quickly crushed that excitement, joking that Winfrey actually had no idea who Handler was.

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Sandra Bullock Even Slaps Chelsea Handler

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock kept a straight face as she repeatedly slapped Chelsea Handler during their outrageous shower confrontation.

The confrontation eventually became physical. Bullock repeatedly slapped Handler across the face while maintaining her deadpan delivery, insisting she believed the comedian had the potential to become something "big and inspirational." Handler, meanwhile, played along as Bullock continued criticizing her behavior.

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Chelsea Handler Really Did Strip Down for the Skit

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler later revealed she really did strip down to film the risqué 'Chelsea Lately' sketch.

While strategic pixelation kept the sketch safe for television, Handler revealed she had actually filmed the scene completely naked. Bullock took a slightly more covered-up approach, reportedly wearing a nude thong and nipple coverings while filming the bit. The two later joked about their unusual introduction when Bullock returned to Chelsea Lately in 2013, with the pair reminiscing about meeting one another under particularly revealing circumstances.

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Sandra Bullock and Chelsea Handler's Shower Skit Resurfaces Ahead of 'Practical Magic 2'

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock's hilarious throwback moment has resurfaced as the Oscar winner prepares to return as Sally Owens in 'Practical Magic 2.'