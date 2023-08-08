Sandra Bullock Dated These 8 Men Before Bryan Randall: Tate Donovan, Jesse James, Chris Evans and More

Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan crossed paths when they worked together in the film Love Potion No. 9. They got engaged after dating for three years but broke up in 1995, according to Cosmopolitan.

The former couple never spoke about the reason behind their split, but the Miss Congeniality actress revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair in 1995 that some things did not end well between them.

"I can't explain why things worked out the way they did," she said. "We both know why it happened."