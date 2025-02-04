Sandra Bullock Is 'Deeply Concerned' for Her 'Family's Safety' as Scammers Create Fake Accounts for 'Financial Gain'
Sandra Bullock is sick of the scammers.
On Monday, February 3, the famous actress released a rare statement addressing a recent spike in fake accounts posing as the celebrity and her loved ones on social media.
"My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern," the mom-of-two — who adopted her son, Louis, 15, in 2010 and her daughter, Laila, 11, in 2015 — expressed in a message to a news publication. "And there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter."
"Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media," Bullock, 60, reminded her fans. "Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me."
The Proposal star's statement came just one day after her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado spoke out about the situation via her personal Instagram profile, as she showcased the numerous fake accounts posing as her on Facebook.
"I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown a-- woman," Bullock's sister explained in a lengthy caption alongside a screen recording of the several Facebook accounts claiming to be her.
"This is my only account and y’all know it’s about baking, cooking, animals, and gardening," she declared. "I'm a grown a-- middle-aged woman with a life and I don’t troll around at 54 DMing people."
Bullock-Prado then advised her followers: "If you see a fake account, are friended or messaged by one, report and block. The only reason I stay on FB is to monitor this for my own knowledge so I am aware of the danger coming at me (and yes, because of these scams, I’ve had to involve local law enforcement and they’ve been outstanding)."
"Strangely, Insta handles these things and even informs me when someone creates an account that may be an imposter. But FB? Same company with same tech? Can’t be bothered," she said, snubbing the social media platform.
In the comments section of Bullock-Prado's post, fans sympathized with The Blind Side actress' sister while pointing out they've also noticed and have had to deal with scammers on the internet.
"I'm so sorry this is still happening to you. I've blocked several of those 'accounts,' but it's like they multiply. I can't imagine being on the receiving end. ❤️," one of her admirers revealed.
Another supporter added: "Such d--- nightmare! @meta community standards should include taking down these imposter accounts for so many reasons including your safety and peace of mind. #enraging."
