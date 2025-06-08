Sandra Bullock 'Looking Forward' to Spending More Time With Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: 'She Speaks Very Highly of Her'
Sandra Bullock will reunite with her longtime friend Keanu Reeves for an exciting new movie, and sources reveal that their bond remains just as strong off-screen. Bullock has also developed a fondness for Reeves' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.
"Sandra and Keanu have been wanting to work together again for a long time, and now it's finally happening, thanks in part to the people around them that have been pushing for it," an insider told a news outlet about their enduring friendship.
"Their friendship has never wavered, the connection is still there, and everyone is banking on that translating on screen again like it has in the past," the source added. "They still love spending time together, so this new project is being seen as a total gift. Sandra's genuinely thrilled to see Keanu in such a good place personally."
According to Variety, Reeves, 60, and Bullock, 60, are set to star in a romantic thriller in development at Amazon MGM Studios. The report first surfaced on May 2.
"Plot details are still under wraps, though the studio describes the story as 'propulsive.' Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, Zero Day) is on board as screenwriter," the outlet reported.
Bullock is a big fan of Grant and is looking forward to spending more time with the couple during filming.
"She's looking forward to catching up, reliving old memories and spending more time with his wonderful girlfriend," the source revealed. "She's met Alexandra a number of times and speaks very highly of her. She thinks she's a brilliant artist and a very down-to-earth person."
"It's obvious that Alexandra and Keanu make each other very happy, that's something everyone's noticed, including Sandra," the insider continued. "She's someone that will be at the wedding when it finally does happen; she's a big fan of this pairing."
A second source previously informed Closer that both actors are eager to share the screen again in a project they feel passionately about.
"Working together was always on the agenda, but the right project just wasn't there," the second source said in May. "This is something they're both on board with, and they're excited about sharing the screen again."
While more details about the project remain undisclosed, the second source stated, "They like the script, and they think the fans will enjoy it."
The bond between Reeves and Bullock runs deep — they've been there for each other through personal tragedies. Bullock's boyfriend, Bryan Randall, passed away in August 2023 at age 57 after a three-year battle with ALS. Keanu also faced heartbreak when his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, died in a car accident in 2001, just three years after the stillbirth of their daughter.
"They have a lot more in common than people realize," the second source noted. "They're survivors. And while they both have huge hearts, they also put up a guard. Once they let you in, they love you forever."