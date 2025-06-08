Sandra Bullock 'Looking Forward' to Spending More Time With Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: 'She Speaks Very Highly of Her'

Sandra Bullock will reunite with her longtime friend Keanu Reeves for an exciting new movie, and sources reveal that their bond remains just as strong off-screen. Bullock has also developed a fondness for Reeves' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

"Sandra and Keanu have been wanting to work together again for a long time, and now it's finally happening, thanks in part to the people around them that have been pushing for it," an insider told a news outlet about their enduring friendship.

"Their friendship has never wavered, the connection is still there, and everyone is banking on that translating on screen again like it has in the past," the source added. "They still love spending time together, so this new project is being seen as a total gift. Sandra's genuinely thrilled to see Keanu in such a good place personally."