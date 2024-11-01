Home > Photos > Sandra Bullock PHOTOS Sandra Bullock's Transformation: See How Much the Actress Has Changed Over the Years Source: MEGA Despite going through ups and downs, Sandra Bullock has remained one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.

1996

Sandra Bullock never goes out of style! In 1996, the Hangmen actress turned heads at the People's Choice Awards in her vintage lace dress. She also tied her hair up, highlighting her collarbones.

1997

Bullock let her mid-length hair down and rocked her strapless floral dress at the Blockbuster Video Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

1999

During the 1999 People's Choice Awards, the Working Girl alum showed off her bold look in her off-the-shoulder dress that featured a black chiffon overlay and colorful maxi skirt.

2001

The Love Potion No. 9 actress opted to wear a simple white top and black bootcut pants to the Blockbuster Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

2002

Bullock looked elegantly beautiful in her black, glittery gown at the Academy Awards.

2004

The Wrestling Ernest Hemingway actress graced the 76th Annual Academy Awards with her beauty. She wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown that became a showstopper at the event.

2005

Bullock sported a red halter-neck dress at the premiere of Miss Congeniality 2 at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. She completed her look with a patterned shawl.

2006

Bullock arrived at the 32nd People's Choice Awards in her head-turning black lace mini dress.

2007

The Hope Floats executive producer, who was named the "World's Most Beautiful Woman," highlighted her beauty by donning an orange-red Marc Bouwer gown at the 9th Annual Costume Designer's Guild Awards Gala.

2009

Bullock looked like she hadn't aged in decades after her debut when she wore a Lanvin dress at the Los Angeles premiere of All About Steve. She completed her look with chunky boots.

2010

The Bullet Train star made headlines for her unmatched beauty in her Marchesa gown at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards. She brought home the Best Actress award for her role in The Blind Side at the time.

2011

Bullock looked different while filming Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close in New York.

2013

Bullock went for a body-hugging outfit — a custom-made Vera Wang pencil dress — when she received the Favorite Humanitarian Award at the People's Choice Awards in 2013.

2014

The Ocean's 8 actress sported a strapless custom-made Lanvin gown at the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. She also accessorized with Fred Leighton antique diamond earrings and a sparkling belt.

2015

Bullock got everyone's attention when she rocked her asymmetrical Stella McCartney dress at the world premiere of Minions in London.

2017

Even while working, Bullock surely stood out in the middle of the crowd. She was seen perfectly wearing her bright blue coat on the set of Bird Box.

2018

Bullock made headlines for her massive red coat and matching heels when she stepped out in New York. Her short, straight hair also highlighted her youthful glow during the outing.

2020

The Our Brand Is Crisis executive producer transformed into a real-life Disney princess when she donned a flowing golden gown at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2021

Bullock shined bright in her gold Stella McCartney sequin catsuit at the Los Angeles premiere of The Unforgivable.

2022

