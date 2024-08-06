Sandra Lee Reveals Andrew Cuomo's Mysterious Comment Led to Their 2019 Split: 'He Knows What It Is'
Sandra Lee said Andrew Cuomo made a mysterious remark that led to the demise of their relationship in the spring of 2019.
“I was in my kitchen and he said something, and the minute he said it, I knew what he’d just said. And every window and door closed. And that was it…He knows what it is; I know what it is,” the blonde beauty, 58, dished in a new interview, refusing to elaborate further.
The former flames split in September 2019 after 14 years together. Lee, who is now dating actor Ben Youcef, said she even spent her birthday in 2015 by herself — shortly after her double mastectomy follow her b------ cancer diagnosis.
“I was sitting on my lawn alone,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “My birthday was a precious day to me, especially that one. I’m not someone who feels sorry for themselves, but that day was a bit much for me.”
Lee said the politician, 66, came home and they went out to dinner, but their relationship was over.
“I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I will never get over the heartbreak loss of the last ten years. The grief has been endless but I will use it to fuel and feed me and make me wiser and stronger…I would say, that I’ve had the most challenging decade of my life," she continued about their failed romance.
Fortunately, Lee met Youcef, and they later got engaged. “Ben is very patient, and he’s very transparent,” she said when comparing her Cuomo and her fiancé. “He checks in all the time, and shares everything with me. He loves helping people without agenda or motive. He truly tries to be a better human every day.”
- Sandra Lee Attempting to Snatch Back Home She and Governor Andrew Cuomo Once Shared in New York
- Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Introduces Mystery Blonde as His 'Girlfriend' While on Dinner Date, Insider Says
- Andrew Cuomo's Ex Sandra Lee Recovering After Trip To The ER, Praises Fiancé Ben Youcef For Taking Care Of Her While She 'Threw Up' & 'Cried'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I hadn’t been intimate in years and years. I literally felt like a virgin at 55 and I just didn’t want to get involved again," she added of taking things slow with the 45-year-old.
“We all go through pain and hurt,” she concluded. “You’re either at the beginning, the middle or the end of hurt and pain. It’s life. It’s a cycle. And then you get these amazing runs of happiness that make it all worth it. My life was a nightmare that turned into a dream.”