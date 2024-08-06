Sandra Lee Reveals Andrew Cuomo's Mysterious Comment Led to Their 2019 Split: 'He Knows What It Is'

The former flames split in September 2019 after 14 years together. Lee, who is now dating actor Ben Youcef, said she even spent her birthday in 2015 by herself — shortly after her double mastectomy follow her b------ cancer diagnosis.

“I was sitting on my lawn alone,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “My birthday was a precious day to me, especially that one. I’m not someone who feels sorry for themselves, but that day was a bit much for me.”

Lee said the politician, 66, came home and they went out to dinner, but their relationship was over.