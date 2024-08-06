OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sandra Lee
OK LogoNEWS

Sandra Lee Reveals Andrew Cuomo's Mysterious Comment Led to Their 2019 Split: 'He Knows What It Is'

sandra lee comment ended andrew cuomo
Source: mega

Sandra Lee spoke about how Andrew Cuomo's mysterious comment led to their 2019 split.

By:

Aug. 6 2024, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sandra Lee said Andrew Cuomo made a mysterious remark that led to the demise of their relationship in the spring of 2019.

“I was in my kitchen and he said something, and the minute he said it, I knew what he’d just said. And every window and door closed. And that was it…He knows what it is; I know what it is,” the blonde beauty, 58, dished in a new interview, refusing to elaborate further.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra lee comment ended andrew cuomo
Source: mega

The pair split in 2019 after Andrew Cuomo made a mysterious comment.

The former flames split in September 2019 after 14 years together. Lee, who is now dating actor Ben Youcef, said she even spent her birthday in 2015 by herself — shortly after her double mastectomy follow her b------ cancer diagnosis.

“I was sitting on my lawn alone,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “My birthday was a precious day to me, especially that one. I’m not someone who feels sorry for themselves, but that day was a bit much for me.”

Lee said the politician, 66, came home and they went out to dinner, but their relationship was over.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra lee comment ended andrew cuomo
Source: mega

The former flames dated for 14 years.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I will never get over the heartbreak loss of the last ten years. The grief has been endless but I will use it to fuel and feed me and make me wiser and stronger…I would say, that I’ve had the most challenging decade of my life," she continued about their failed romance.

Fortunately, Lee met Youcef, and they later got engaged. “Ben is very patient, and he’s very transparent,” she said when comparing her Cuomo and her fiancé. “He checks in all the time, and shares everything with me. He loves helping people without agenda or motive. He truly tries to be a better human every day.”

MORE ON:
Sandra Lee
Article continues below advertisement
sandra lee comment ended andrew cuomo
Source: mega

Sandra Lee said she spent her 2015 birthday by herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
sandra lee comment ended andrew cuomo
Source: @sandraleeonline/Instagram

Sandra Lee said she 'felt like a virgin at 55' after meeting Ben Youcef.

“I hadn’t been intimate in years and years. I literally felt like a virgin at 55 and I just didn’t want to get involved again," she added of taking things slow with the 45-year-old.

“We all go through pain and hurt,” she concluded. “You’re either at the beginning, the middle or the end of hurt and pain. It’s life. It’s a cycle. And then you get these amazing runs of happiness that make it all worth it. My life was a nightmare that turned into a dream.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.