Moving on is hard to do! TV chef Sandra Lee said goodbye to her beloved home she shared with her ex-boyfriend, Governor Andrew Cuomo — and it had her feeling very emotional.

“Today will be one of the saddest days of my life,” she wrote in a heartfelt tribute to the home on Instagram. “Today is the day that I do the final move out of Lily Pond.

“I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home,” she continued. “I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme.”

In another post, Lee said that saying goodbye to the home was “bittersweet” and that she “cried and cried,” but she knew it was time to go.

“It was as if the house said ‘it’s time to move forward Sandy!!’ It was a most amazing experience and I absolutely know that House and all of its 3 beautiful acres loved us too!”

The Made From Scratch author purchased the property in 2008, updating its design and making it her own while trying to maintain the home’s history. Although Lee owned the home, she shared it with Gov. Cuomo for a period of time during their 14-year relationship. The couple called it quits in September 2019.

The exquisite home sold in October for $1.85 million, according to Page Six. Following her split from the NY governor, Lee headed West; she purchased a beachfront house in Malibu.

Cuomo has come under fire recently after his former aide, Lindsey Boylan, claimed that he “sexually harassed” her “for years.”

The 36-year-old — who worked for the Cuomo administration from 2015-2018 — got candid on social media about what the 63-year-old is really like.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?” she wrote via Twitter on December 13. “This was the way for years. Not knowing what to expect [was] the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one.”

A spokesperson on behalf of the Governor said that there is “simply no truth” to Boylan’s allegations of sexual harassment.