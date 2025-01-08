Sandra Lee Shares Devastating Video of L.A. Fires Heading Toward Her 'Cherished' Malibu Home: Watch

Amid the ongoing Palisades Fire in L.A., the TV chef, 58, shared videos of the devastating flames in her Malibu, Calif., neighborhood as they inched toward her house on Tuesday, January 7.

“My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life,” the blonde beauty began. “I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it. I’ve cherished every moment I have had with it. As the fire draws closer, I pray for it — I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now.”

She continued: “What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community. As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other; Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu. When I was [a] waitress at the Malibu Adobe back in 1989, I dreamed of a home like this (FOR ME) and worked my butt off for it.”