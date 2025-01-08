Sandra Lee Shares Devastating Video of L.A. Fires Heading Toward Her 'Cherished' Malibu Home: Watch
Sandra Lee is grieving the potential loss of her home.
Amid the ongoing Palisades Fire in L.A., the TV chef, 58, shared videos of the devastating flames in her Malibu, Calif., neighborhood as they inched toward her house on Tuesday, January 7.
“My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life,” the blonde beauty began. “I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it. I’ve cherished every moment I have had with it. As the fire draws closer, I pray for it — I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now.”
She continued: “What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community. As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other; Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu. When I was [a] waitress at the Malibu Adobe back in 1989, I dreamed of a home like this (FOR ME) and worked my butt off for it.”
Lee purchased her beachfront property in 2020 for $3.38 million after her 2019 split from Andrew Cuomo, with whom she previously live with in New York.
“I am sad but I am sending all my love to all the first responders and firefighters who are literally giving it all they’ve got to keep us safe!!! Love and Prayers always — Sandra Lee,” the author concluded.
In the shocking clips Lee uploaded, fires were seen raging as she drove her car down the street. In one shot, a massive smoke cloud billowed over the coastline.
Social media users shared their support for Lee during this difficult time.
“I am so sorry. Looks devastating,” one person penned, while another added, “Sending love, Sandra. Stay safe.”
“Oh my gosh. Have been staying away from all news so I didn’t know this. How scary. Love you. Praying,” a third individual stated.
As OK! previously reported, Lee was not the only celeb to capture their experience from the natural disaster, as reality TV star Spencer Pratt shared a clip of himself watching his and wife Heidi Montag's home burn.
The TikTok video uploaded by The Hills alum, 41, displayed huge flames engulfing land around their mansion, with Pratt sharing, "Oh wow, it's back there!" after noticing it had reached their fence. "For real ... let's go!" he told his family.
The star captioned the sad footage, "Nightmare came true."
A source assured that Pratt, Montag and their "entire family [were] able to safely evacuate earlier in the day.” However, they noted the MTV stars — who are parents to sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 13 months — lost their home to the fire.