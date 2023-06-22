Sandra Lee Attempting to Snatch Back Home She and Governor Andrew Cuomo Once Shared in New York
Sandra Lee wants her old house back!
The chef recently visited the former home she and ex Governor Andrew Cuomo once shared while they were dating — though the abode looked far different than she remembered.
She was joined by broker Greg Schriefer, who in a new interview, discussed how the abode — known as Lily Pond — has gone downhill since the former couple lived there.
"The house [was] an absolute mess. The landscaping is in ruins. The Christmas tree was still up," a source spilled.
Schriefer admitted the blonde beauty was "visibly shaken" due to the property's condition.
"I saw tears in her eyes. She was upset. She put her heart and soul into that property and it's lost all of its beauty," he added.
The two were in the area touring houses as Lee wishes to move back to the east coast.
After she and Cuomo called it quits in 2019, they put the house on the market and sold it in 2020. Since then, the "Semi-Homemade" food expert has lived on the west coast with her uncle who was battling cancer, though he recently passed, prompting Lee's move.
The pair took a look at 12 homes around Westchester before stopping by Lily Pond, despite it not being on the market. However, Lee is no stranger to inquiring about buying property that is not for sale, according to a source.
"She was overwhelmed by how unkempt and how fast [Lily Pond] declined in a matter of three years… overgrown with weeds, trees are in shambles," the insider continued.
- Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Introduces Mystery Blonde as His 'Girlfriend' While on Dinner Date, Insider Says
- Andrew Cuomo's Ex Sandra Lee Recovering After Trip To The ER, Praises Fiancé Ben Youcef For Taking Care Of Her While She 'Threw Up' & 'Cried'
- Sandra Lee & Rumored Fiancé Ben Youcef Waited To Return To U.S. Until Her Ex Andrew Cuomo Stepped Down As Governor: 'She Needed Time To Process Everything,' Says Source
Regardless of its condition, "she would at some point like to get it back if they're interested in selling," Schriefer explained. "She loves fixing up homes."
Back in 2019, another broker told The Post the home needed "a lot of work on the inside," though Schriefer denied this claim.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Whoever [that broker] was, they were wrong. It was in very good shape when we sold it. It was pristine and furnished beautifully," he said. "It was her baby."
As she preps to move back to New York, the famous foodie has allegedly begun some upcoming projects, including a new TV show.
Page Six reported on Lee's house visit.