Sara Paxton Reveals Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina 'Welcomed' Her 'With Open Arms' While Working on 'Based on a True Story'
Sara Paxton chills audiences to the bone with her role in Based on a True Story.
The actress' stunning turn as "Paige/Copycat Killer" in Season 2 of Peacock's dark comedy thriller has viewers seeing a new side of Paxton.
The Aquamarine actress chats exclusively with OK! about working with Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, how she tapped into such a complicated character and what it means to her to be a big part of people's childhoods.
"Everybody on that set, including Kaley and Chris, were so welcoming," she says. "They were so kind and so friendly. They're already like a family there because they're in Season 2. They welcomed me with open arms, which really helped. It made me not be nervous and feel good."
Paxton was amazed by the excellent dynamic between Cuoco and Messina after they worked on Season 1 of the series. "They have great chemistry together," the blonde beauty explains. "Constantly riffing, laughing and making jokes. So, I felt like, 'Oh, this is a really fun set where we're all just laughing all the time.' It helps fill the energy of the room."
In the show, Paxton's character goes to a dark place due to the tragedy she's experienced. "The writers did a really good job because the driving force behind this character is that something devastating happened to her [character], which is that her sister was brutally murdered," she notes.
"Starting there already, I have a lot of empathy for the character," Paxton says. "People watching do, too, because this person is in a lot of pain. Something terrible has happened to somebody that she loves and it's sort of walking a fine line because not everybody who loses something takes the route of going on a murderous rampage. But at her core, there was something there that was relatable."
While the role may be different than what Paxton usually plays, the people who grew up watching her in movies like Sleepover and Return to Halloweentown will be blown away by her acting chops.
"It's an amazing feeling that I'm grateful for," the former child star notes of being a part of people's memories growing up. "It was the whole reason I started acting as a kid. When I watched those movies that I was attached to and the people that I was drawn to and that feeling that it gave me, I said, 'That's what I want to do. I want to give other people that feeling.' Not to toot my own horn, but I feel like I did accomplish that."