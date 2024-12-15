Sara Paxton Reveals Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina 'Welcomed' Her 'With Open Arms' While Working on 'Based on a True Story'

The Aquamarine actress chats exclusively with OK! about working with Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, how she tapped into such a complicated character and what it means to her to be a big part of people's childhoods.

"Everybody on that set, including Kaley and Chris, were so welcoming," she says. "They were so kind and so friendly. They're already like a family there because they're in Season 2. They welcomed me with open arms, which really helped. It made me not be nervous and feel good."