Sarah Ferguson's Alleged 'Friends With Benefits' Romance With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Confirmed by Embattled Rapper's Staffer: 'It Didn't Surprise Me'

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Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sarah Ferguson's rumored "friends with benefits" relationship is being backed up by the Bad Boy Records founder's former security chief Roger Bonds. The allegations were first made in royal author Andrew Lownie's 2025 book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Friends' With Sarah Ferguson

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence.

"A former employee at P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records said the rapper was obsessed with the royal family bragged about 'slamming’ Sarah and once said ‘he could not wait until Fergie’s daughters [Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice] come of age,'" Lownie's book read. Bonds defended the claim during a recent interview with Australian news outlet Spotlight and recalled Combs, 56, telling him at one point: "I just heard him say they were friends and then he gave me a smirk and, you know, I kind of know what the smirk means."

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Source: MEGA The rapper was allegedly 'obsessed' with the royal family.

"I think it's a notch under his belt. It was power," Bonds went on. "The [royal family] was powerful to him. [Ex-Prince] Andrew was powerful to him. Ferg was powerful." "Anything dealing with royalty he respected and he wanted to be a part of it, any type of way he could, because it was power. There was very few of us who were in his circle so it was common knowledge in those types of people," he continued.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein had a friendship with Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew.

"It doesn't surprise me. With so many things going on with Fergie and with Diddy I kind of felt it was going to come to the forefront sooner or later," Bonds noted. Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, both 66, faced much scrutiny in recent years over their friendship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The former royals both lost their titles over their ties to the dead financier, with the ex-Duke of York even being arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew reportedly sent Epstein private travel documents when he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy in 2010.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Currently Incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.