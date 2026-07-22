or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson's Alleged 'Friends With Benefits' Romance With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Confirmed by Embattled Rapper's Staffer: 'It Didn't Surprise Me'

image of Diddy and Fergie
Source: MEGA

Royal author Andrew Lownie claimed in his book that Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Sarah Ferguson used to hook up.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sarah Ferguson's rumored "friends with benefits" relationship is being backed up by the Bad Boy Records founder's former security chief Roger Bonds.

The allegations were first made in royal author Andrew Lownie's 2025 book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Friends' With Sarah Ferguson

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Diddy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence.

"A former employee at P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records said the rapper was obsessed with the royal family bragged about 'slamming’ Sarah and once said ‘he could not wait until Fergie’s daughters [Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice] come of age,'" Lownie's book read.

Bonds defended the claim during a recent interview with Australian news outlet Spotlight and recalled Combs, 56, telling him at one point: "I just heard him say they were friends and then he gave me a smirk and, you know, I kind of know what the smirk means."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Fergie
Source: MEGA

The rapper was allegedly 'obsessed' with the royal family.

"I think it's a notch under his belt. It was power," Bonds went on. "The [royal family] was powerful to him. [Ex-Prince] Andrew was powerful to him. Ferg was powerful."

"Anything dealing with royalty he respected and he wanted to be a part of it, any type of way he could, because it was power. There was very few of us who were in his circle so it was common knowledge in those types of people," he continued.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

image of epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein had a friendship with Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew.

"It doesn't surprise me. With so many things going on with Fergie and with Diddy I kind of felt it was going to come to the forefront sooner or later," Bonds noted.

Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, both 66, faced much scrutiny in recent years over their friendship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The former royals both lost their titles over their ties to the dead financier, with the ex-Duke of York even being arrested back in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew reportedly sent Epstein private travel documents when he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy in 2010.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Currently Incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix

image of Fergie and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As for the disgraced rapper, he is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The former Duchess of York reportedly loved the "I'll Be Missing You" crooner because "he's a bad boy," with Bonds even suggesting Combs was not the only one she had a fling with.

"There's so many people drawn into that world that you would say 'why?' And, you know, I say because he's something that she never ever had before. Something that she never ever dealt with before," Bonds said.

Both Ferguson and Combs' camps previously denied Lownie's allegations.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.