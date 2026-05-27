Sarah Ferguson's Rumored 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lasted 'Many Years,' Royal Author Claims
May 27 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's reported relationship with disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly went on for several years.
Royal author Andrew Lownie appeared on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," where he discussed claims he made in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York about Ferguson, 66, and the rapper, 56.
An Insider Close to Sarah Ferguson Previously Blasted Andrew Lownie's Claims
Lownie alleged in his biography the ex-Duchess of York began a casual relationship with Combs after meeting in 2002.
However, a source close to Ferguson dismissed the claims, telling The Sun earlier this month the story is "fabricated nonsense."
Host Megyn Kelly, 55, asked Lownie about his allegations, to which the expert replied: "It was her friends with benefits relationship that went on for many years."
Sarah Ferguson Was 'Obsessed' With Rich People
"I thought they met in 2002, but in fact it just now emerged of her at his birthday party in 1998," Lownie clarified, adding the children's book author "liked rappers."
"She got rappers in to perform at the children's birthday parties. She had these obsessions with, particularly rich and well-known people," he went on.
Lownie claimed Ferguson had a passion for A-List stars such as Tiger Woods, Kevin Costner and John F. Kennedy Jr.
"One of the things she claimed was she'd only met P. Diddy twice," Lownie suggested. "Well, there's plenty of photographic evidence of them meeting on numerous occasions... But my source is strong, I'm standing up by it. "
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Diddy 'Was Very Keen' on Being Friends With Members of the Royal Family
"And we know that P. Diddy was very keen to kind of get close to the British royal family," he explained to Kelly.
"It didn't surprise me that people expressed surprise about this relationship, but it fits in entirely with the way that she behaved toward financial backers and people who were in the public eye," he said.
"She liked bad boys, and there's a whole history of getting involved with men who were very unsuitable," Lownie insisted.
Andrew Lownie 'Stands by' His Book
The British writer has refused to back down on his claims, telling The Times on May 9 he "stands by" his book.
“It’s fully sourced with former employees of P. Diddy and Sarah Ferguson," he stated.
He penned in his biography how Ferguson and the Bad Boy Records founder encountered each other during a 2002 party thrown by Jeffrey Epstein’s madame Ghislaine Maxwell.
The pair reportedly began a sexual friendship two years later. Diddy allegedly bragged to his colleagues about sleeping with Ferguson and also once expressed to them how “he could not wait until Fergie’s daughters [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] come of age.”