Sarah Ferguson's Rumored 'Friends With Benefits' Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lasted 'Many Years,' Royal Author Claims

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Sarah Ferguson's reported relationship with disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly went on for several years. Royal author Andrew Lownie appeared on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," where he discussed claims he made in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York about Ferguson, 66, and the rapper, 56.

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An Insider Close to Sarah Ferguson Previously Blasted Andrew Lownie's Claims

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Andrew Lownie appeared on the May 27 episode of 'The Megyn Kelly Show.'

Lownie alleged in his biography the ex-Duchess of York began a casual relationship with Combs after meeting in 2002. However, a source close to Ferguson dismissed the claims, telling The Sun earlier this month the story is "fabricated nonsense." Host Megyn Kelly, 55, asked Lownie about his allegations, to which the expert replied: "It was her friends with benefits relationship that went on for many years."

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Sarah Ferguson Was 'Obsessed' With Rich People

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson 'liked bad boys.'

"I thought they met in 2002, but in fact it just now emerged of her at his birthday party in 1998," Lownie clarified, adding the children's book author "liked rappers." "She got rappers in to perform at the children's birthday parties. She had these obsessions with, particularly rich and well-known people," he went on. Lownie claimed Ferguson had a passion for A-List stars such as Tiger Woods, Kevin Costner and John F. Kennedy Jr. "One of the things she claimed was she'd only met P. Diddy twice," Lownie suggested. "Well, there's plenty of photographic evidence of them meeting on numerous occasions... But my source is strong, I'm standing up by it. "

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Diddy 'Was Very Keen' on Being Friends With Members of the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Prince William, Prince Harry, Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs during the 'Concert for Diana' at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

"And we know that P. Diddy was very keen to kind of get close to the British royal family," he explained to Kelly. "It didn't surprise me that people expressed surprise about this relationship, but it fits in entirely with the way that she behaved toward financial backers and people who were in the public eye," he said. "She liked bad boys, and there's a whole history of getting involved with men who were very unsuitable," Lownie insisted.

Andrew Lownie 'Stands by' His Book

Source: MEGA The rapper's rep denied the allegations.