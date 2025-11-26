Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew Could Be Banned From Entering USA Due to Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, might not be able to ever jet set off into the United States again following their ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The ex-Duke and Duchess of York have received major backlash due to their affiliation with the dead s-- offender, and a new report suggests they will not be welcomed in America going forward.

Virginia Giuffre Alleged Andrew Had S-- With Her When She Was 17

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew no longer as a hold of his royal titles.

“Andrew will not respond or testify in front of Congress,” royal author Andrew Lownie told NewsNation’s Paula Froelich. “He — or his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — will never travel to the United States again. Neither want to be arrested or forced to testify in front of Congress about their friendship with Jeffrey Epstein," he added. One of Epstein's most notable victims Virginia Giuffre alleged in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl that the financier demanded she have intimate relations with Andrew, 65, when she was just 17. Giuffre committed suicide this past April.

Epstein Wanted to Have Royal Connections by Befriending The Yorks

Source: MEGA Andrew allegedly met Virginia Giuffre when's he was 17.

“We’re going to get other names of people who were trafficked to Andrew, particularly girls younger than Virginia,” Lownie stated. “Their friendship with Epstein began much earlier than previously thought and that it lasted much longer than people say,” he said. Ferguson, 66, confessed recently that she borrowed about $15,000 from Epstein, however, according to Lownie, the number is probably much larger. ”The total was $2 million,” Lownie claimed. “[Epstein] felt it was a good investment as [the Yorks] would introduce him to other royals.”

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew divorced in 1996.

