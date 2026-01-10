EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson Now Allegedly 'Broke' After Decades of Unbelievable Spending – Including Having Five Times More Servants Than Princess Diana Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly broke after decades of lavish spending, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Shamed Sarah Ferguson is facing acute financial uncertainty after decades of lavish spending insiders tell OK! have finally caught up with her, leaving the former Duchess of York "effectively broke" as she prepares to vacate Royal Lodge following the latest fallout engulfing the House of York.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson allegedly faces financial uncertainty.

Ferguson's position has become precarious since her ex-husband ex-Prince Andrew, 65, lost his remaining titles amid renewed scrutiny over ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. With the York dukedom stripped and Andrew set to relocate elsewhere, Ferguson, 66, is also expected to leave Royal Lodge, the expansive Windsor estate property that has served as her London base for more than 20 years.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew are expected to leave Royal Lodge.

The move comes as questions swirl about Ferguson's finances. She is understood not to own any residential property, having sold a Belgravia townhouse last year at a loss. The home, which Ferguson said she bought with proceeds from book sales, was purchased for about $5.3 million and sold for roughly $510,000 less than she paid. One source said: "That sale made it painfully clear how boxed in she has become financially. There is no secret cushion or fallback fund to rely on anymore – what you see now is essentially what she has left."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson sold her Belgravia townhouse.

Her financial problems, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, are rooted in decades of unchecked extravagance. In his biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie describes a lifestyle funded by millions burned on staff and personal services. "She had five times as many staff as (Princess) Diana," he said. Lownie uses his book to trace Ferguson's taste for excess to her relationship with Formula One entrepreneur Paddy McNally, who introduced her to private chalets, yachts and constant travel. Her spending habits only intensified after her separation from the then-Prince Andrew in 1992 and the pair's divorce in 1996. She allegedly spent about $65,000 in a single visit to Selfridges in London on clothes and party supplies – an alleged splurge insiders say is emblematic of what one source described as her "complete detachment from financial reality."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew divorced in 1996.

Ferguson's divorce settlement paled in comparison with that of Princess Diana, who received about $21.6million when she split from Prince Charles. Ferguson reportedly received a one-off payment, a trust for her daughter Princess Beatrice, now 37, and her other girl Princess Eugenie, 35, as well as a handful of items, including the York tiara. Even that inheritance proved precarious for the car-crash former royal. Ferguson later misplaced the tiara after checking it into luggage at JFK Airport, where it was eventually recovered from an airport employee's locker. By the late 2000s, Ferguson was burdened by millions in debt. Her desperation culminated in a tabloid sting in which she was filmed attempting to sell access to her ex Andrew. She also accepted a sum of money from Epstein to help cover her debts, a decision that would later return to haunt her as scrutiny of the pedophile's s-- trafficking network intensified. Sources say the cumulative effect of Ferguson's decades of financial mismanagement is now proving devastating after she was stripped of her royal title and ordered out of the Royal Lodge along with Andrew.