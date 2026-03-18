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Sarah Ferguson's 'Personal Friendship' With Dresser Jane Andrews Was Viewed as a 'Boss-Servant Relationship' Before She Murdered Boyfriend

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Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's friendship with her former dresser Jane Andrews is being dramatized in a new series titled 'The Lady.'

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March 18 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

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Another one of Sarah Ferguson's scandals is getting the silver screen treatment.

Britbox's newest drama, The Lady, chronicles the true story of the ex-Duchess of York's friendship with her former royal dresser Jane Andrews, who was arrested for killing her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, back in 2000.

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Source: @britbox/YouTube

BritBox's four-part series 'The Lady' is now streaming.

The four-part series stars Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer as Ferguson, 66, with Mia McKenna-Bruce as Andrews, 58.

So, what really went down 26 years ago that inspired this new tale of royal drama and mystery?

Andrews worked for the children's book author from 1988 to 1997 in “a boss-servant relationship," according to Fergie's former pal Allan Starkie.

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'The Lady' Stars Natalie Dormer

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Source: @britbox/YouTube

Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson in 'The Lady.'

Starkie gave some insight into the "personal friendship" between the two women, telling Page Six how Andrews was “very meek and deferential to the duchess” when they first met.

“She really followed protocol in the way she addressed the Duchess, and would curtsy whenever she would see her,” he recalled. However, over the years, Andrews and Ferguson became close, and she made the dresser a sort of quasi-deputy chief financial officer in 1994.

"This was astonishing. I mean, Jane had no background in this," the author explained.

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image of Mia McKenna-Bruce
Source: @britbox/YouTube

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Jane Andrews in 'The Lady.'

Ferguson “had many personalities," Starkie remembered. "I used to call her a chameleon, and she liked that.”

“At that point, Jane had kind of dominance among the staff members," he said, adding that in 1996, their relationship deteriorated due to a business disagreement.

“[Ferguson] could be very strict [and] reprimand her servants if they didn’t treat her properly. She could also be overly friendly," he divulged.

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Impacted Their Reputations

image of Sarah fergsuon and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein tarnished their reputations.

Things came to a screeching halt as the new millennium began when Andrews killed Cressman, (played by Ed Speleers in the series), by hitting him with a cricket bat and impaling him with a knife following a verbal fight.

Andrews was arrested in 2001 and remained in prison until 2019. She was released on the condition that she stay in a designated probation home.

Britbox's drama portrays the Weight Watchers spokesperson feeling isolated by the rest of the royal family as she goes to war with the press. Andrews is painted as a trusted confidante to Ferguson as she navigates life after her divorce from ex-Prince Andrew.

The former Prince Andrew, 66, and Ferguson had their titles taken away last year amid their ties to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. They also were forced out of their Royal Lodge home, which they shared, and both of their names were mentioned many times in the s-- trafficker's files and emails the DOJ released earlier this year.

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