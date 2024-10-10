Sarah Ferguson Praises 'Extraordinary' Kate Middleton After the Princess Revealed She Is Cancer-Free
Sarah Ferguson has been candid about battling cancer twice in a year, but the Duchess of York took time to applaud Kate Middleton for sharing her remission journey with fans.
In September, Kate shared a video announcing she is "cancer-free," and Ferguson gushed over the royal's willingness to be transparent.
"I think the other thing Sarah that has been really tangible is seeing Princess Kate going through what she's going through and seeing her being so public, and the King of course," host Ben Shephard asked Ferguson on This Morning.
"The video that the princess did was just incredible, I mean, I was so moved," Ferguson replied. "She's just showing the world what it is to really look after yourself and self-love in order to help others, I think that's extraordinary what she's doing!"
Kate lived under the radar while undergoing treatment, but she shared a positive update with fans on social media.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
- Sarah Ferguson Admits She Is 'Not Out of the Woods Yet' After Being Diagnosed With Cancer for the Second Time in a Year
- Sarah Ferguson Urges Fans to Prioritize 'Health Checks' After Her Second Cancer Diagnosis in 1 Year
- Sarah Ferguson Is 'Looking for the Positive in Any Situation' After Her Second Cancer Diagnosis
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cancer impacted the royal family this year, as King Charles is still battling the condition. However, Kate is looking forward to getting better each day.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Kate is no longer battling cancer, but she continues to use her platform to raise awareness about the dreadful disease.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."