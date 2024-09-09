Kate Middleton's 'Recovery Is Going to Take Some Time' After Announcing She Is 'Cancer-Free'
Kate Middleton announced on Monday, September 9, that she is "cancer-free," but royal experts think it will take some time before she returns to being a full-time royal.
When the Princess of Wales was first diagnosed with her condition, she took six months away from public duties to focus on her health, but Kate is still expected to focus on her health in the upcoming months.
“She's enormously popular. And the fact that she turned up at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, I think he's reassured people that she's not perhaps as ill as some of them feared," historian Simon Heffer told GB News. “It's quite clear that she's being very ill and that her recovery is going to take some time."
“I think that it's made people feel more confident that [the monarchy’s] got a bright future," Heffer shared. “And everybody wishes her a rapid and complete recovery. And it's been good for morale to see that she can do these things now.”
In a post shared on Kate's social media accounts, the future queen was candid about her path to healing.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
When Kate first shared she was battling cancer, she admitted that Prince William was a "great source of comfort," and the Prince of Wales was right by her side in her update video.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen stated. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
After a challenging few months, the Wales brood is prioritizing each other.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."