'Peacemaker' Princess Diana 'Would Have Made Harry Apologize' to His Father King Charles

While Harry was in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the duke was unable to meet with his father due to a scheduling conflict. OK! previously reported royal expert Michael Cole thinks the monarch wanted to avoid family drama as he undergoes cancer treatment.

"The King is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do," Cole told GB News. "At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset."

“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do," Cole continued.