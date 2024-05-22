'Peacemaker' Princess Diana 'Would Have Made Harry Apologize' to His Father King Charles
Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, thinks Prince Harry's feud with King Charles would look significantly different if the late royal was still alive.
"There’s no love lost between Diana and Charles, but what was important to Diana is that both boys should have been influenced by both parents and she would have wanted them to respect their father," Burrell told an outlet.
“She would have made Harry apologize to Charles, and Diana would have been the broker of that — she was always the peacemaker," he continued. “She wanted the four of them to stay together. It broke her heart when that disintegrated," he continued.
Before Diana's tragic passing, Harry and Prince William were close to their mother.
"The boys would have been glued to their mother and her word would have been final. Now there is nobody to sort them out, I'm afraid it's a lost cause," Burrell added.
While Harry was in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the duke was unable to meet with his father due to a scheduling conflict. OK! previously reported royal expert Michael Cole thinks the monarch wanted to avoid family drama as he undergoes cancer treatment.
"The King is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do," Cole told GB News. "At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset."
“It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do," Cole continued.
- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Wouldn't Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games Event 'Without the King's Consent'
- Prince Harry Has an 'Authentic Affection' for Princess Diana's Family — But Is 'Awkward' Around King Charles
- Tom Selleck 'Apologized' to Princess Diana for His Lack of Skills When They Danced Together in 1985: 'She Was Gracious'
Charles announced he had cancer earlier this year, and meeting with the Spare author could make him even more emotional.
“They might say they ‘don’t want to be bothered with this because it is emotionally upsetting,'" Cole stated. "I think any physician will tell you when you’re undergoing treatment of this kind, the best thing to be is relaxed and clear your own mind."
“Let the physicians do their work and get better as soon as possible, that is what he wants to do. It has been upsetting for him to see," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Invictus Games founder confirmed in a statement that he wouldn't see Charles while in London.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Burrell spoke to Bella.