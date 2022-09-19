Sarah Ferguson Attends Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Sits Apart From Disgraced Ex Prince Andrew
Though Sarah Ferguson had been absent from many royal engagements following Queen Elizabeth's death, she paid her respects by attending Her Majesty's funeral on Monday, September 19.
Before entering the church, the Duchess of York, who was dressed in all black, was seen standing alongside her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Once inside, the 62-year-old sat in the second row and across the aisle from her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. She was situated next to their daughter Princess Eugenie and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones.
Fergie made a touching tribute on social media after the monarch passed on September 8.
"She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the U.K. and the Commonwealth," wrote the mom-of-two. "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."
Andrew and Fergie divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage, and despite his alleged behavior — which includes accusations of sexual assault — she's been a pillar of support for the disgraced father-of-two.
"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the [co-parents] that we are together," she stated in the wake of the allegations. "I believe that he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls."
Just last year, an insider spilled that the exes were not only living together, but rebuilding their relationship as well.
"Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year," a source told Vanity Fair at the time. "They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew’s way."
