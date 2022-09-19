So Heartbreaking: Princess Charlotte Breaks Out In Tears At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

An emotional day. Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, had to wipe away her tears during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

On Monday, September 19, the 7-year-old could be seen crying at the Westminster Abbey ceremony while holding hands with her mother. The tot was dressed similar to Kate in a black coat dress, matching tights and a hat. Charlotte also had a silver horseshoe brooch pinned to the front of her outfit, which is likely a tribute to her great-grandmother's affinity for horses.