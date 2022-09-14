Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Shocking Details On Who Is Banned
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will honor her legacy and bring world leaders together.
Aside from politicians traveling to England to pay their respects, members of the royal family will put aside their differences in order to pay homage to their matriarch.
Despite the remaining tension between Meghan Markle and her in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance, in addition to Prince Harry.
Aside from Meghan and Harry, all four of the Queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, will be present.
The Queen's offspring will be joined by all of Her Majesty's grandchildren and their partners, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall and more.
It has yet to be confirmed if William and Kate's tots — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — will make an appearance.
While the world watches the ceremony, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel across the pond for the event. Aside from the President, Brazilian right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly accepted an invitation, along with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
At the moment, several celebrities haven't been confirmed, but there are a few well-known figures who won't be in attendance, such as Donald Trump or Barack Obama. Additionally, representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were banned, which is why Vladimir Putin, who is the President of Russia, will not be there.
As the royals grieve the loss of the Queen, Britain is transitioning into a new era of the monarchy, with Charles quickly ascending to the throne after his mother's seven decades in the position.
“I take up my new duties with thankfulness for all that Scotland has given me,” King Charles said in a speech. “With resolve to seek always the welfare of our country and its people and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good counsel as we take forward that task together.”
