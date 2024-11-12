Sarah Ferguson Reveals What Could Help Prince Andrew and King Charles Reconcile Amid Feud
Sarah Ferguson believes ex-husband Prince Andrew will eventually reconcile with brother King Charles.
The siblings aren't on good terms, as the Duke of York refused the monarch's orders to vacate the Royal Lodge — a request the came after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles, duties and allowance due to his sexual assault scandal and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
When Bella magazine asked Ferguson asked how the monarchy solves issues within the brood, she spilled, "The three C's: communicate, compromise, compassion."
"Family is the most important thing," the mother-of-two added.
In 2023, King Charles gave Prince Andrew a "stay of execution" at the Royal Lodge, meaning he would only be able to live at the property if he pays for the much-needed repairs on his own.
Charles then allegedly cut off Andrew's allowance of over $1 million each year and let go of his security personnel.
"It's all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I'm afraid. No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head," a source told an outlet at the time. "It's a massive property and estate that requires a huge amount of upkeep."
While Charles wanted him to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage, Andrew somehow raised the money needed to stay put in the home.
"It’s hard to imagine anyone would have any interest in where Andrew is living if Charles’ aides had not spent the past year banging on about it," a friend of Andrew told an outlet at the time. "He was never going to just walk away from the property; the lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children, and maybe Prince William will be glad of having [daughters] Eugenie or Beatrice there in years to come."
Another insider noted the king was embarrassed to have lost the battle against his younger brother.
As OK! reported, Andrew stepped down from his duties within the monarchy due to his scandal, though he denied Virginia Giuffre's claims she slept with Andrew more than once, including when she was underage.
In August 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew for "sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress." They wound up settling out of court, with the father-of-two donating money to her charity for abuse victims.