Prince Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson 'Sick' of Being Dragged Into His Feud With King Charles: It's Been 'Wearing Her Down'
Prince Andrew's feud with his older brother, King Charles, seems to be getting worse and worse, according to an insider.
While “Sarah has been patiently standing by and trying to play Switzerland between Andrew and his family for so many years now,” the constant media attention has been “really wearing her down," the insider claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Charles, 76, has been trying to evict Andrew, 64, from the Royal Lodge but has yet to be successful.
Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were made public, and since then, he has remained out of the public eye.
Though Andrew recently raised funds to stay at the estate, as his money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, it's no easy task to make sure everything is cleaned up.
"It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, of course, in the style that the lease demands," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"The problem, however, is how you remove somebody who's absolutely determined to stay," Fitzwilliams added. "And one of the difficulties in all the speculation that's gone on about this is that we simply don't know how much money Andrew has."
Additionally, “Andrew is still hyper dependent on her and expects her to take his side in everything, no matter what, which is really asking an awful lot since there’s so much at stake for Sarah," the insider claimed.
Though the two, who share daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are still close and live together in the Royal Lodge, she doesn't want to be on the royal family's bad side.
“She still loves Andrew like a brother, but she also needs to think of her own future and the reality is if she gets on the bad side of Charles it could cost her a whole lot," the insider dished.
As the royal family figures out what to do for the holidays, things could get strange if Andrew is around.
“The holidays are shaping up to be incredibly awkward because the word is Charles doesn’t want Andrew to even show his face at Sandringham,” the source said. “It directly impacts Sarah because she’s going to have no choice but to take Andrew’s side. She’s actually very welcome but she can’t very well go if Andrew is banned.”
“And if he does go then she’s got to show him some support or he’ll fly off the handle. It’s a total nightmare for her, she’s so sick and tired of being dragged down by him," they continued.
