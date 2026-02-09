or
Sarah Ferguson Is 'Terrified' of Her Ex-Personal Assistant Who Knows All Her 'Dirty' Little Secrets, Jeffrey Epstein Emails Claim

image of Sarah fergsuon
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson was 'terrified' of her ex-personal assistant, according to emails uncovered from the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

More revelations about Sarah Ferguson's friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein are coming to light.

The former Duchess of York, 66, was allegedly scared of her ex-personal assistant, according to emails sent to the financier in 2010.

Jeffrey Epstein Emailed His Friend About Sarah Ferguson in 2010

image of Jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell
Source: MEGA

The pedophile spoke with his associate David Stern about the ex-Duchess of York.

Epstein wrote a series of messages to his associate David Stern, dated November 27, 2010.

"Who talks?" the pedophile wrote in reference to a negative news article that was published about Ferguson in Daily Mail at the time.

"No idea! Details in the article seem very accurate," Stern replied, to which Epstein responded back: "I know she called me yesterday...[J]ohnny blah blah."

The Ex-Duchess of York Owed Cash to Her Former Assistant

image of Sarah fergsuon
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly borrowed money from Jeffrey Epstein.

"She is terrified about Johnny. He must know some dirty stuff," Stern typed, referring to Ferguson's former personal assistant Johnny O'Sullivan, whom she apparently owed about $136,000.

According to the emails, Epstein called the ex-aide a "little s---" after the employee demanded money from Ferguson. The former royal had allegedly asked Epstein for cash to pay O'Sullivan at the time.

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Were Friends

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein emailed each other many times over the years.

Ferguson and Epstein exchanged many emails in the early 2010s, according to the DOJ's recent drop of over 3 million files.

"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," she penned in one message sent in January 2010.

Other correspondence had also taken place between the two, including the author offering Epstein private tours of Buckingham Palace.

Another note had Ferguson making an inappropriate comment about her daughter Princess Eugenie, now 35, in March 2010. At the time, she was just 19 years old.

image of princess Eugenie and beatrice
Source: MEGA

The York sisters visited Jeffrey Epstein in 2009.

Epstein wanted to take a trip to New York and asked the former duchess if she was coming. Ferguson replied: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

Eugenie was spending time with her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, during the weekend vacation. In another message from 2009, details about Ferguson visiting Epstein at his Palm Beach abode with Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were discussed.

Ferguson once apologized for her association with Epstein, saying in a statement: "I would never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children. It was a gigantic error of judgment."

