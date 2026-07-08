Sarah Ferguson's Unsettling 3-Word Pet Name for Disgraced Pal Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

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Sarah Ferguson's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed via her many emails that were unveiled in the DOJ's drop of the dead s-- offender's files earlier this year. The documents revealed that the former Duchess of York, 66, apparently had a very disturbing nickname for the financier that she used in several of her messages.

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Jeffrey Epstein: 'The Great One'

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson called Jeffrey Epstein 'The Great One' in emails sent in 2009.

According to reports, Ferguson called Epstein "The Great One" in emails sent after he pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution in 2009. "I am coming into Palm Beach to see you on Wednesday. I land at 9:30am. Can your brilliant (driver) pick me up, bring me to you, The Great One!! And then take me to Miami!??? Please with roses on top!" she penned in one email.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Introduced to Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew became friends with Jeffrey Epstein through Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also called Epstein "my dear spectacular and special friend" and a "legend" in another note, often signing off with the phrase “Love Sarah The red Head.!!.” Other emails from the files divulged that Ferguson's ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, called the s-- trafficker as "the GURU." The disgraced ex-Prince Andrew, 66, and Epstein's friendship goes back decades, as the two met through socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in the late 1990s.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA King Charles took away ex-Prince Andrew's titles in October 2025.

In February, Andrew was arrested by the Thames Valley police force on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was accused of sending Epstein secret travel documents when he served as the U.K's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011. King Charles also evicted Ferguson and the former Duke of York from their Royal Lodge home in Windsor last year. The monarch, 77, then yanked away Andrew's royal titles and patronages due to his ties to Epstein. According to a Daily Mail source, the former Weight Watchers spokeswoman was "secretly bankrolled" by Epstein for 15 years, with her allegedly asking him to borrow $50,000 to $100,000 at one point.

Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Borrowed Money From Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew moved out of the Royal Lodge last year.