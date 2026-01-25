OK! Reveals the Raunchiest Moments of Shamed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's Rollercoaster Love Lives
Jan. 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew and his shamed ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's turbulent private lives aren't set to leave the spotlight anytime soon – and OK! now has all the gory details of their biggest s-- secrets.
Past scandals are swirling around the couple again as the disgraced pair pack their bags to move out of Royal Lodge on the orders of King Charles, after the pair were also stripped of their royal titles over their links to convicted s-- beast Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, 65, the former Duke of York, and Ferguson, 66, married in 1986 after being introduced by Princess Diana at Royal Ascot the previous year.
Despite an early reputation for excess, the pair were initially embraced as a glamorous addition to the royal family.
But they divorced in 1996 after a decade of marriage, yet continued to live together and were often described as unusually close former spouses.
Their marriage was marked by repeated scandals. Royal biographers have told us Andrew, nicknamed "Randy Andy" in the 1980s, slept with more than a dozen women during the first year of marriage, while Ferguson pursued affairs of her own.
The most infamous episode came in 1992, when paparazzi photographs emerged showing Ferguson with her financial adviser, John Bryan.
Shocking images depicted the pair smooching and hugging – and included a photograph of Bryan sucking Ferguson's toe.
Queen Elizabeth II was said to be so furious over the photos she privately branded Ferguson "vulgar, vulgar, vulgar." Royal biographer Penny Junor later said the damage was immediate and irreversible.
She said: "Sarah was at Balmoral Castle when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."
Ferguson later said: "I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance (of that scandal.) It's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job."
She added all she wanted from the separation was "friendship, not money," though she received an annual settlement of $20,000.
Despite the humiliation, Ferguson repeatedly defended Andrew in later interviews.
She once said: "All I can say is that we're happy with the way we are right now. We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other."
Ferguson added: "We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything."
In a 2018 interview, Ferguson added about her wedding: "July 23, 1986, was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will."
She also gushed: "We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We're totally respectful of each other's positions and thoughts."
Those declarations now sit uneasily alongside Andrew's present circumstances. He has been stripped of royal titles by his brother Charles and ordered to leave Royal Lodge by February following revelations about his association with Epstein.
Sources say the couple's future remains uncertain, though they continue to present a united front.
One royal watcher said the "history of excess and defiance" also continues to shape public perception of the pair, arguing the duo's private choices have long collided with public expectations of their royal standing.