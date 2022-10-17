Prince Andrew & Ex Sarah Ferguson Go For A Drive After Ghislaine Maxwell Calls Disgraced Royal 'A Dear Friend'

Unbothered? Though imprisoned Ghislaine Maxwell discussed her past friendship with Prince Andrew in a candid interview, the father-of-two wasn't afraid to show his face in public, as he was spotted driving around with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson over the weekend.

Photos show Andrew behind the wheel of a Range Rover with Ferguson in the passenger seat, and a report claimed they were returning home after taking the late Queen Elizabeth's dogs out for a walk near Windsor Castle. The exes, who still live together, took in the monarch's two corgis after her death last month.