Sarah Michelle Gellar, 49, Wows in Black Bikini on Luxury Yacht During European Vacation: Photos

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Sarah Michelle Gellar is making the most of her summer in style! On Saturday, July 25, the actress, 49, took to her Instagram account to share photos from a recent getaway.

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Source: MEGA,@sarahmgellar/instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar shared multiple photos from her European vacation on the open ocean.

She posed aboard a luxury boat in a sleek black bikini with the crystal-clear water as her backdrop. Wearing her hair up, she accessorized with a simple pair of black sunnies. Throughout the rest of the post, she rocked a summery, white matching set, smiled for a sun-kissed selfie and shared photos of the beautiful landscape with her 5 million followers.

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Source: @sarahmgellar/instagram,MEGA summertime snapshots. The actress' fans told her how 'amazing' she looked in the summertime snapshots.

The actress captioned the post, "Calanques, Cassis and @circuitpaulricard," prompting her fans to run to the comments section. "Europe looks fab on you SMG!!!!" one admirer declared, while a second said, "Jealous!! This looks amazing." "You look amazing," commented another. A fourth joked, "So this is why France is on fire," while a fifth gushed. "Wow, you defy aging."

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'I've Got Nothing Left to Prove'

Source: @sarahmgellar/instagram The actress decided to take a break to spend more time with her family after Robin Williams passed away.

In a March cover interview with People, Gellar opened up about stepping away from acting. "I had my second child. I was on The Crazy Ones. Robin [Williams] passed away, and then I just...I think my world shifted. It was this moment of, 'Holy s---, things change in a moment.' For the first time I wanted a break, and I had never wanted a break before. I was so defined by my work and my career that that was the propeller. And I’m so glad that I did, because it’s time I can never get back with my kids," she said. As for today, she shared, "I'm happier than I've ever been and I've got nothing left to prove."

Insider the Actress' Current Career

Source: MEGA Sarah Michelle Gellar shared in a recent interview that she enjoys starring in horror movies.