Emotional Sarah Palin Cries as She Joins Late Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Family to Honor Former NHL Star at New York Rangers Game
Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Sarah Palin joined late partner Ron Duguay's family during a New York Rangers game held at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 26.
The former Alaskan governor, 62, couldn't help but get teary-eyed when the arena paid tribute to the sports icon, who died on October 22.
The NHL honored Duguay's life and legacy during the game, where a moment of silence was also held to commemorate the athlete.
Duguay passed away at the age of 69 following a harrowing battle with colon cancer.
"The Rangers family mourns the passing of one of the most beloved players in franchise history, Ron Duguay," the Garden's famed announcer Joe Tolleson said to the crowd.
Madison Square Garden Held a Moment of Silence During the Rangers Game
"During his eight seasons with the Blueshirts, Ron captivated the Garden faithful with his electrifying skating style, signature flowing hair and larger-than-life personality," he continued.
Tolleson went on: “A 40-goal scorer who helped lead the Rangers to the 1979 Stanley Cup Final, Ron became more than a fan favorite — he was a New York icon whose impact extended far beyond the ice."
"Through his generosity, charitable efforts and passion for helping others, Ron touched countless lives and left a lasting legacy within the Rangers community," he concluded.
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Ron Duguay Died on October 22 After a Battle With Colon Cancer
Palin, as well as Duguay's children, Shay Thomas, Amber Stavros, Noah Duguay, and his grandchildren, were brought out and they looked visibly emotional following the heartfelt tribute.
The NHL also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the group wearing matching Rangers jerseys on their official account.
The politician and the hockey coach's family announced his passing in a joint statement on social media.
"Ron Duguay passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026, after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the group posted on Instagram. "A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad."
Sarah Palin Said She Was 'Shattered' Following Ron Duguay's Passing
"It's with a shattered heart but with deep peace knowing that Ron is with Jesus now," Palin said in her own tribute. "He fought so hard. Love never ends."
Ron and Palin were first linked in 2022, with the political commentator previously being married to ex-husband Todd Palin. Sarah and Todd tied the knot in 1988 and separated in 2020, also sharing five children together.
Thomas also posted a tearful message online after her father's death, writing: "I love you so much, Dad. My heart is broken, but I know Jesus has you now. Until I see you again 💔💔💔."