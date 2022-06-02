Shocked: Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Feud With 'SATC' Costar Kim Cattrall

Cattrall has been very vocal in the press about her feelings towards the Hocus Pocus star, claiming she treated her poorly while filming the hit HBO series. The How I Met Your Father actress also made it crystal clear she was not close with Parker, Davis nor Nixon. In the show's reboot, And Just Like That.., art imitated life as Cattrall's character Samantha Jones has a fallout with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and flees to England.

“We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That…] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,'" Parker said of Cattrall's absence .

“We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael [Patrick King, the AJLT showrunner] wanted to do," the Family Stone star said. "And we thought he handled it beautifully.”