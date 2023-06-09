"My control top pantyhose did more to keep me safe than any of those people that I idolized," the book reads in an excerpt published by The Hollywood Reporter.

When Doe attended the parties between the ages of 15 and 17, she claimed no one attempted to help her out when the alleged incident occurred.

"I just know that as an adult now in her thirties, if I saw a colleague fingering or getting a minor drunk, getting a fan drunk, and I saw that clearly unbalanced power dynamic. Sanz was clearly pursuing me, physically pursuing me across years of these parties," she wrote. "If I saw my colleague doing that with a teenage fan, I would absolutely intervene or I would go up the chain of command and I would want something to be done. I would want it to be handled. And I don't think that that happened. And I don't know if that was because no one said anything at all."