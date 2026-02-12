Savannah Chrisley Claims Dad Todd 'Smuggled' Fast Food During His More Than 2 Years Behind Bars

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley got candid about her father, Todd Chrisley, satisfying his food cravings while behind bars. Savannah, 28, made the revelation while reacting to a friend who shared a photo of his nametag from the popular Midwestern-based fast food chain Culver's via Instagram on Wednesday, February 11.

Savannah Chrisley Said Her Father 'Smuggled' in Culver's

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley claimed her father, Todd Chrisley, 'smuggled' Culver's behind bars.

"Lmao my dad's favorite!!" the Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote in response to the post in a direct message. "Would have it smuggled in when he was in prison," adding several laughing emojis. Todd, 56, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud charges in 2022. The couple, who married in 1996, were pardoned by Donald Trump and released in May 2025.

Savannah Chrisley Announced 'The View' Return

Source: @toddchrisley/Instagram Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump in May 2025.

The pardon sparked mixed reactions, and Savannah made headlines late last year when she announced she would be filling in on The View this week – despite several of the show's stars previously criticizing Trump's executive action. "I am co-hosting The View the week of February 15, so I’ll be on The View all week. I’m so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me, [and] I like doing things that educate me," she told her followers in December 2025. "I mean, this is a show that… these personalities have bashed my family, have bashed me. These are the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons.’"

Joy Behar Criticized the Chrisley's Pardon

Source: MEGA Joy Behar was vocal about her criticism of Donald Trump pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley.

She continued, "I’m going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there’s four or five women who all believe one way — and I believe differently. I’m excited for it because I know God’s hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience." The View's longtime host Joy Behar was vocal with her opposition to the president's move to pardon the Chrisleys. "Well, according to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and you commit fraud, that's good, we're going to give you a pardon," Joy, 83, said as she addressed the topic in May 2025. "But poor people on medicaid and food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in this country."

Ana Navarro Slammed the White House for 'Nonethical' Decision

Source: MEGA The View's Ana Navarro also chimed into the conversation about the pair's pardon.