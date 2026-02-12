or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Chrisley Claims Dad Todd 'Smuggled' Fast Food During His More Than 2 Years Behind Bars

Photo of Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Source: MEGA; @juliechrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley candidly claimed that her father, Todd Chrisley, 'smuggled' fast food giant Culver's during his more than two years behind bars.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley got candid about her father, Todd Chrisley, satisfying his food cravings while behind bars.

Savannah, 28, made the revelation while reacting to a friend who shared a photo of his nametag from the popular Midwestern-based fast food chain Culver's via Instagram on Wednesday, February 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Said Her Father 'Smuggled' in Culver's

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah Chrisley claimed her father, Todd Chrisley, 'smuggled' Culver's behind bars.
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley claimed her father, Todd Chrisley, 'smuggled' Culver's behind bars.

"Lmao my dad's favorite!!" the Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote in response to the post in a direct message. "Would have it smuggled in when he was in prison," adding several laughing emojis.

Todd, 56, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud charges in 2022. The couple, who married in 1996, were pardoned by Donald Trump and released in May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Announced 'The View' Return

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump in May 2025.
Source: @toddchrisley/Instagram

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump in May 2025.

The pardon sparked mixed reactions, and Savannah made headlines late last year when she announced she would be filling in on The View this week – despite several of the show's stars previously criticizing Trump's executive action.

"I am co-hosting The View the week of February 15, so I’ll be on The View all week. I’m so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me, [and] I like doing things that educate me," she told her followers in December 2025. "I mean, this is a show that… these personalities have bashed my family, have bashed me. These are the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons.’"

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Criticized the Chrisley's Pardon

Photo of Joy Behar was vocal about her criticism of Donald Trump pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar was vocal about her criticism of Donald Trump pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley.

She continued, "I’m going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there’s four or five women who all believe one way — and I believe differently. I’m excited for it because I know God’s hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience."

The View's longtime host Joy Behar was vocal with her opposition to the president's move to pardon the Chrisleys.

"Well, according to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and you commit fraud, that's good, we're going to give you a pardon," Joy, 83, said as she addressed the topic in May 2025. "But poor people on medicaid and food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in this country."

Ana Navarro Slammed the White House for 'Nonethical' Decision

image of The View's Ana Navarro also chimed into the conversation about the pair's pardon.
Source: MEGA

The View's Ana Navarro also chimed into the conversation about the pair's pardon.

Ana Navarro also weighed in, accusing the Trump administration of effectively allowing pardons to be bought.

"Your question was — is anybody going to have a problem with this? I sure as h--- do," the host, 54, declared. "I think one of the things we as Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen. This is not normal, this is not honest, this is not ethical."

"Basically, there is a huge for sale sign on the lawn of the White House," Ana continued. "If you are a supporter, if you are a donor, then you can buy pardons."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.