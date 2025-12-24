or
Savannah Chrisley to Co-Host 'The View' for 1 Week Despite the Show's Stars Calling Her Parents' Pardons 'Unethical'

Split photo of Savannah Chrisley and 'The View' cast
Source: mega;abc

Savannah Chrisley will be on 'The View' for one week, starting Monday, February 16.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley made a very unexpected announcement on the Wednesday, December 24, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast: she'll be filling in as a co-host on The View for a full week next year!

"I am co-hosting The View the week of February 15, so I’ll be on The View all week," the reality star spilled. "I’m so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me, [and] I like doing things that educate me."

Savannah Chrisley Is 'Excited' to Co-Host 'The View' Despite 'Different' Opinions

Photo of Savannah Chrisley will co-host 'The View' for one week in February.
Source: mega

Savannah Chrisley will co-host 'The View' for one week in February.

The gig comes as a surprise since the show's mostly liberal stars have criticized Donald Trump pardoning her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in May, for tax evasion and fraud amid their jail sentences.

"I mean, this is a show that… these personalities have bashed my family, have bashed me," Savannah acknowledged. "These are the same women who made a comment to the extent of, ‘Wonder what she had to do for those pardons.’"

Photo of The reality star admitted she'll be 'outside my comfort zone' on the talk show.
Source: mega

The reality star admitted she'll be 'outside my comfort zone' on the talk show.

"I’m going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there’s four or five women who all believe one way — and I believe differently," she continued. "I’m excited for it because I know God’s hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience."

Fans React to Savannah Chrisley's New Gig

Photo of Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley after they served a small fraction of their jail sentence for tax evasion and fraud.
Source: mega

Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley after they served a small fraction of their jail sentence for tax evasion and fraud.

The blonde beauty's fans were also enthusiastic about the news.

"Ohhh yes. She is a very formidable opponent," one person wrote online. "I can't wait for this."

"I've never been a viewer but I think I'll tune in for this," admitted a second individual. "I admire Savannah for her nonstop efforts to help her parents while people bashed her and them every step of the way. I'd sure want her on my side If I needed help."

What Did 'The View' Costars Say About Todd and Julie Chrisley's Pardons?

Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar shaded the Chrisleys' pardon on 'The View.'

As Savannah mentioned, some of The View costars didn't have the nicest things to say about the situation when they discussed it on their show in the spring.

"Well, according to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and you commit fraud, that's good, we're going to give you a pardon," Joy Behar said as she addressed the topic. "But poor people on medicaid and food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in this country."

"Americans need to understand what's going on," the comedian continued. "Chrisley gets let off the hook, but anybody that we might know, who needs help, doesn't get help from this administration."

Photo of Ana Navarro said Trump's pardons for the Chrisleys were 'not normal' or 'ethical.'
Source: @theview/x

Ana Navarro said Trump's pardons for the Chrisleys were 'not normal' or 'ethical.'

Ana Navarro was even angrier over the pardon.

"Your question was — is anybody going to have a problem with this? I sure as h--- do," she declared. "I think one of the things we as Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen. This is not normal, this is not honest, this is not ethical."

"Basically, there is a huge for sale sign on the lawn of the White House," Navarro said. "If you are a supporter, if you are a donor, then you can buy pardons."

