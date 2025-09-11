NEWS Savannah Chrisley Was Supposed to Join Charlie Kirk on American Comeback Tour Before Right-Wing Activist Was Shot Dead in the Neck Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley expressed heartbreak in reaction to Charlie Kirk's death at age 31. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 11 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: @savannahchrisley/TikTok Savannah Chrisley was a friend and fellow conservative political activist to Charlie Kirk.

"The past two and a half years of my life have been some of the hardest years I’ve ever had to endure, but in those two and a half years, I’ve met so many great people and lifelong friends, and one of those people that brought me into their world was Charlie Kirk," the "Unlocked" podcast host confessed. Savannah expressed empathy toward Charlie's wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, whom he shared two young children with, calling her the "kindest, most loving human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing."

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a college campus on Wednesday, September 10.

Savannah then revealed she was "supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October" as part of the late Turning Point co-founder's American Comeback Tour — which was scheduled to make appearances at several college campuses throughout September and October. Charlie's event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday was the first of 15 stops that were scheduled.

Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Is With' Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika, got married in May 2021.

"This is tough. Pray for Charlie, pray for his parents, his children, his entire family. Erika, my heart is with you. I love you," Savannah declared. The social media influencer continued to react to Kirk's death in the caption of her TikTok post, writing: "I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words." "Charlie Kirk changed my life," Savannah shared. "He brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words."

Source: @charliekirk/1776 Charlie Kirk was a father to his daughter, Sarah Rose, 3, and a 15-month-old son.