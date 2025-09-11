Savannah Chrisley Was Supposed to Join Charlie Kirk on American Comeback Tour Before Right-Wing Activist Was Shot Dead in the Neck
Savannah Chrisley was set to stand by Charlie Kirk’s side for an entire month on his American Comeback tour — except her plans were halted when the right-wing political activist was shot dead in the neck at age 31.
Late Wednesday night, September 10, just hours after Kirk died, Chrisley took to TikTok with an emotional video reacting to the passing of her friend — who was supportive in Savannah's fight to release her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, from prison throughout the past two and a half years. (The reality television couple was ultimately pardoned by President Donald Trump in May.)
"Today's been a tough day," Savannah admitted in the video before detailing Charlie's impact on her life as a fellow MAGA supporter, devout Christian and conservative political advocate.
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Charlie Kirk's Death
"The past two and a half years of my life have been some of the hardest years I’ve ever had to endure, but in those two and a half years, I’ve met so many great people and lifelong friends, and one of those people that brought me into their world was Charlie Kirk," the "Unlocked" podcast host confessed.
Savannah expressed empathy toward Charlie's wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, whom he shared two young children with, calling her the "kindest, most loving human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing."
Savannah then revealed she was "supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October" as part of the late Turning Point co-founder's American Comeback Tour — which was scheduled to make appearances at several college campuses throughout September and October.
Charlie's event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday was the first of 15 stops that were scheduled.
Savannah Chrisley's 'Heart Is With' Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika
"This is tough. Pray for Charlie, pray for his parents, his children, his entire family. Erika, my heart is with you. I love you," Savannah declared.
The social media influencer continued to react to Kirk's death in the caption of her TikTok post, writing: "I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words."
"Charlie Kirk changed my life," Savannah shared. "He brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words."
She added: "Charlie wasn’t just a leader or a voice for the youth…he was a believer in Christ. His faith anchored everything he did. And I know with certainty that while we’ve lost him here, he is now fighting for us all in heaven, standing boldly before the Lord, just as he did here on earth."
"Take politics out of it," Savannah stated. "Charlie was a young man, a husband, and a father. He had so much life left to live. My heart aches for Erika and their children. No words will ever be enough to fill the space his love once held."