'You're Better Than This': Savannah Chrisley Fiercely Defends Erika Kirk After Christine Quinn Makes Scathing Remark About Charlie's Widow

Savannah Chrisley is standing up for Erika Kirk after Christine Quinn took a swipe at the grieving widow on social media.

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley defended Erika Kirk after Christine Quinn criticized her.

One day later, Savannah stepped in to defend Erika.

Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this.



Erika isn’t “everywhere but with her kids” she’s everywhere fighting FOR them. She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating,… https://t.co/a7bmLP5N7e — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) December 11, 2025 Source: @_ItsSavannah_/X

"Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this," Chrisley posted on X. "Erika isn’t ‘everywhere but with her kids’ she’s everywhere fighting FOR them. She’s raising her babies while surviving a level of grief most people would crumble under. Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence."

Source: MEGA;@mrserikakirk/Instagram Christine Quinn claimed Erika Kirk is never with her kids.

"Taking a cheap shot at a woman who just lost her husband and is doing everything she can to create stability for her children isn’t the look you think it is,” she added.

Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) December 10, 2025 Source: @XtineQuinn/X

She also praised Erika for being amazing following the tragic incident.

"Erika is one of the strongest, most intentional mothers I’ve ever witnessed and she deserves compassion, not commentary from people who see a post but not her pain," she concluded.

Savannah’s connection to the Kirks runs deep. She was set to join Charlie on a college campus tour before he was assassinated on September 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University. The tragedy deeply affected her, and she spoke about Charlie’s influence during an appearance on Fox & Friends at his memorial service.

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley said Erika Kirk is actually 'fighting' for her children.

"I think when this assassin did take Charlie's life, that was the turning point for him," Chrisley said. "He thought he was ending Charlie's life, but he really just created millions and millions of Charlie's followers to fight. To fight for our freedom, to fight for us to have a voice. For me to watch it, it's so sad, and it breaks my heart. To see Erika [Charlie's wife] step in as a woman and take on this role, Charlie knew that if he couldn't do it, she was the only one that could do it."

"I was so excited to get to sit next to Charlie and open up to him and get to know him on a more personal level, like a lot of my friends who got to know him," she added. "But, above all else, Charlie has been a voice for our country."

Since his death, Erika has stepped into an even bigger role. She recently took over as CEO of Turning Point USA and has been appearing across conservative media promoting Charlie’s final book, Stop, In the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

During a recent emotional conversation with Sean Hannity, 63, he asked if believing heaven awaits her brings comfort.

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk recently took over as CEO of Turning Point USA.

Erika replied, "It does."

"My daughter and I, we’ve talked about this at night," she shared. "She would ask, ‘What do you think Daddy did today in heaven?’ And I’ll have her relay that back to me."

Erika explained how she’s helping her child process the loss.