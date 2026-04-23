Savannah Chrisley Says She's Felt 'Lost' Since Charlie Kirk's Death

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Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her grief following the shocking death of Charlie Kirk. On April 21, during a Turning Point USA event at Ohio State University, the reality star spoke candidly to students as part of the group’s national tour, addressing the growing number of young people turning toward conservatism and faith.

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Source: Turning Point USA/Youtube Savannah Chrisley spoke candidly about her grief during a Turning Point USA event at Ohio State University.

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"I'm gonna challenge you tonight the same way I've challenged myself every single day since his death. Growth does not live in comfort. Growth lives in the room that you simply just don't want to walk into. The loss that you never saw coming, the moment everything you built your life around falls apart, and you get up anyway,” she said.

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The appearance comes months after Kirk — a prominent conservative voice and founder of Turning Point USA — was tragically killed during an event at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Shortly after his death, Chrisley took to TikTok in tears, remembering Kirk as someone who stood by her during her lowest moments.

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Source: Turning Point USA/Youtube

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“[He was] someone who gave me a voice as a woman, made me feel like I had the power to show up in this world,” she shared at the time.

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Source: MEGA The reality star described Charlie Kirk as someone who empowered her and stood by her during difficult times.

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Still visibly shaken, the Growing Up Chrisley alum admitted she was struggling to process the loss. She explained that she was “supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October,” as part of his college speaking tour — a plan that was cut short by the tragic shooting. Kirk, who was 31 at the time of his death, was reportedly in the middle of debating an attendee about gun violence when the incident occurred. His sudden passing sent shockwaves through his supporters and the broader political community.

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@savannahchrisley I am numb. I can’t believe I’m even writing these words. Charlie Kirk changed my life…he brought me into the Turning Point family this past year, and I was supposed to be standing next to him at every college this October. Instead, I sit here with a broken heart, devastated beyond words. Charlie wasn’t just a leader or a voice for the youth…he was a believer in Christ. His faith anchored everything he did. And I know with certainty that while we’ve lost him here, he is now fighting for us all in heaven, standing boldly before the Lord, just as he did here on earth. He believed in me and in my family when the world turned its back. He saw potential, he spoke life into us, and he reminded me that God still had a plan even when I couldn’t see it myself. That kind of belief changes you forever. Take politics out of it…Charlie was a young man, a husband, and a father. He had so much life left to live. My heart aches for Erika and their children. No words will ever be enough to fill the space his love once held. Charlie…you changed America. You changed me. You changed my family. Rest easy, my friend. Heaven has gained a warrior ❤️ ♬ original sound - SavannahFChrisley Source: @savannahchrisley/TikTok

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Chrisley, who said she felt “devastated beyond words,” also shared a heartfelt message to his wife, Erika Kirk. “I love you. And I am with you,” she said, offering her support to the grieving family.

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The activist is survived by his wife and their two young children — a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son — making the loss even more heartbreaking for those close to him.

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Source: Turning Point USA/Youtube Charlie Kirk’s death occurred during a live event in September 2025, shocking supporters nationwide.

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The Chrisley family has long been vocal about their political beliefs and support for Donald Trump, who notably pardoned Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, earlier in 2025 following their legal troubles.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley revealed she was supposed to join him on his college tour before his sudden passing.