Savannah Chrisley Says She's Felt 'Lost' Since Charlie Kirk's Death
April 23 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her grief following the shocking death of Charlie Kirk.
On April 21, during a Turning Point USA event at Ohio State University, the reality star spoke candidly to students as part of the group’s national tour, addressing the growing number of young people turning toward conservatism and faith.
"I'm gonna challenge you tonight the same way I've challenged myself every single day since his death. Growth does not live in comfort. Growth lives in the room that you simply just don't want to walk into. The loss that you never saw coming, the moment everything you built your life around falls apart, and you get up anyway,” she said.
The appearance comes months after Kirk — a prominent conservative voice and founder of Turning Point USA — was tragically killed during an event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.
Shortly after his death, Chrisley took to TikTok in tears, remembering Kirk as someone who stood by her during her lowest moments.
“[He was] someone who gave me a voice as a woman, made me feel like I had the power to show up in this world,” she shared at the time.
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Still visibly shaken, the Growing Up Chrisley alum admitted she was struggling to process the loss. She explained that she was “supposed to be sitting next to Charlie every weekend in October,” as part of his college speaking tour — a plan that was cut short by the tragic shooting.
Kirk, who was 31 at the time of his death, was reportedly in the middle of debating an attendee about gun violence when the incident occurred. His sudden passing sent shockwaves through his supporters and the broader political community.
Chrisley, who said she felt “devastated beyond words,” also shared a heartfelt message to his wife, Erika Kirk.
“I love you. And I am with you,” she said, offering her support to the grieving family.
The activist is survived by his wife and their two young children — a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son — making the loss even more heartbreaking for those close to him.
The Chrisley family has long been vocal about their political beliefs and support for Donald Trump, who notably pardoned Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, earlier in 2025 following their legal troubles.
Despite the challenges, Savannah made it clear she’s not backing down from her beliefs or her voice.
“We will not be silenced,” she said previously. “We will not back down...We love this country. We love faith, we love freedom, and we are not afraid to say it. And together, we’re going to make America strong again. We’ll make America free again. And yes, we will make America great again.”