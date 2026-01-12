Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Holding 'Daddy's Final Storybook'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is making sure her two children remember their late father, Charlie Kirk. On Sunday, January 11, Erika uploaded a touching photo to her Instagram Story of their 3-year-old daughter holding the activist's book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life. The piece was Charlie's last published work, as it was posthumously released in December 2025, three months after he was fatally shot.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk posted a photo of her daughter holding Charlie's final book.

The snap showed the tot in a red dress and matching hair ribbon looking down at the book's cover, with Erika captioning the picture, "daddy's final story book." Erika and Charlie never publicly revealed the names of their daughter or their son, who was born in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Source: @charliekirk1776/instagram Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on September 10, 2025.

Erika has shared numerous photos of her kids — but has kept their faces hidden — since Charlie was murdered on September 10, 2025 during his Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. As for a motive, suspected shooter Tyler Robinson allegedly told a friend he had "enough" of the right-wing activist's "hatred." Since the shocking assassination, Erika has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA and has made numerous public appearances, which has sparked backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Was Accused of 'Exploiting' Her Husband's Death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The political activist's widow has been accused of 'exploiting' his death with her countless public appearances.

Erika was even criticized for promoting her husband's book during a Christmas message late last year. "This holiday season, my prayer for you is to honestly just rest. That would be my husband's message as well. There’s a lot of noise out there, holiday season can be really crazy," she stated in a video where she held his work. "I just pray you find some alone time with the Lord and your family. Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika adding a link to purchase the tome had one person penning on X, "Shameless. Always selling. Always always selling." "It’s Christmas week and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids," another person commented, with a third individual writing, "This is so cringe. Does she not realize how she looks exploiting his death to sell books?"

Article continues below advertisement

The Mom-of-2 Was Criticized for Doing So Many Public Appearances

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika and Charlie Kirk welcomed a son and daughter together.