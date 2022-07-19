Laughing It Off?Savannah Chrisley Jokes About Mental Wellbeing Following Parents' Conviction
A good laugh never hurts!
Even after Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were convicted on charges relating to fraud and tax evasion, it seems their daughter Savannah Chrisley still has a sense of humor.
On Sunday, July 17, the 24-year-old reality staple took to Instagram to share a joke about her mental wellbeing
“How many miles does it take to ease anxiety?” the Growing Up Chrisley alum wrote alongside a boomerang of herself walking while sporting a vest, a trucker hat and a pair of white headphones. “… on mile 5,” she continued. “Asking for a friend.”
The post comes just one month after Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were found guilty of several charges, including bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The Chrisley matriarch was also found guilty on one additional charge of wire fraud. The two ultimately plan to appeal the ruling, their lawyer told Radar shortly after the verdict was announced.
Savannah’s Instagram Story isn’t the only time the star has spoken candidly about her parents’ situation. On June 16, the star broke her silence on the matter, expressing her support for her family.
"This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” Savannah wrote alongside the post featuring several sweet family photos and a quote about positive thinking. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed,” she continued, noting that “there is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.”
Considering her legal limitations, Savannah has remained largely tight-lipped surrounding the matter. Yet she has still taken to her Instagram Story to share inspirational messages throughout the ordeal, including a quote on inner strength she shared last Wednesday, July 13.
“One of the most empowering things to be aware of is how many times you have carried yourself through things that at one point felt impossible," read the quote. "Trust your strength. No one has been there for you like you have been there for you. See the power of that & let it help you continue to ride the waves."