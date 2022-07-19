savannah chrisley jokes about mental wellbeing following parents conviction

A good laugh never hurts!

Even after Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were convicted on charges relating to fraud and tax evasion, it seems their daughter Savannah Chrisley still has a sense of humor.

On Sunday, July 17, the 24-year-old reality staple took to Instagram to share a joke about her mental wellbeing

“How many miles does it take to ease anxiety?” the Growing Up Chrisley alum wrote alongside a boomerang of herself walking while sporting a vest, a trucker hat and a pair of white headphones. “… on mile 5,” she continued. “Asking for a friend.”