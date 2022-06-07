Todd & Julie Chrisley Plan To Appeal Verdict After Being Found Guilty Of Fraud, Their Lawyer Reveals

On Tuesday, June 7, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion after a two-week trial. They face up to 30 years in prison and are still awaiting their sentence, but their attorney Bruce Morris told Radar they "expect to appeal" the verdict.

The jury convicted the father-of-five, 53, of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. His wife, 49, faces the same charges in addition to a count of wire fraud.