Savannah Chrisley Signed Up for 'Masked Singer' So Her Parents Todd and Julie Had Something to Feel 'Part of' From Prison

After the show's "Wizard of Oz Night" came to an end, Savannah admitted she was still proud of herself for taking part in something extremely outside of her comfort zone, noting it was the thought of her parents being stuck behind bars that helped convince her to accept the gig offer.

"It was a challenge for sure, and I just closed my eyes and went for it," the 26-year-old told a news publication. "I don't haven any real musical abilities, so I was nervous as all get-out, but I like to say this is my year of yes."