Savannah Chrisley Signed Up for 'Masked Singer' So Her Parents Todd and Julie Had Something to Feel 'Part of' From Prison
Savannah Chrisley didn't make it very far as a celebrity contestant on The Masked Singer — but she still feels like a winner.
The daughter of imprisoned reality stars-turned-fraudsters Todd and Julie Chrisley was voted off during the very first round of Group B performances on the Wednesday, March 13, episode of the hit competition series.
After the show's "Wizard of Oz Night" came to an end, Savannah admitted she was still proud of herself for taking part in something extremely outside of her comfort zone, noting it was the thought of her parents being stuck behind bars that helped convince her to accept the gig offer.
"It was a challenge for sure, and I just closed my eyes and went for it," the 26-year-old told a news publication. "I don't haven any real musical abilities, so I was nervous as all get-out, but I like to say this is my year of yes."
Savannah continued: "I'm saying yes to whatever comes my way. Be uncomfortable. Life is too short to not have experiences. So that's where I'm at with it."
Reflecting on her decision, the "Unlocked" podcast host admitted, "I loved the fact that I was able to just go for it. Now all my friends are [going to be] dying laughing. It's gonna give a lot of laughs. Also to my parents. They're gonna laugh their as---- off because I have zero musical abilities."
- Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's 'Dating Someone' While Being A Guardian To Her Siblings During Todd & Julie's Prison Stay: 'It's Just A Package Deal'
- Savannah Chrisley Confesses Dating Is 'Hard' While Raising Her Siblings After Parents' Conviction
- Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd Gave Her Parenting Advice From Prison After Gaining Custody Of Grayson & Chloe
"So that's part of the reason I did it. I was like, 'My parents get to watch this. They'll get to be a part of it,'" she shared of Todd and Julie — who are more than a year into reduced 10 and five-year prison sentences, respectively. "That made every uncomfortable moment totally worth it."
Savannah also wanted to set a good example for her siblings, as she was awarded custody of her younger brother Grayson, 17, and her 10-year-old niece, Chloe, while her parents are locked away in jail.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The fraudsters initially adopted Todd's eldest son Kyle's daughter Chloe in 2016 after her dad, 32, struggled with mental illness and a string of run-ins with the law.
"I tend to take life way too seriously. And especially, you know, with my siblings, I want to show them, 'Hey, you can have fun in life. You don't have to take it too serious, and these are memories that you'll have forever,'" concluded Savannah, who is also a sister to her half-siblings Lindsie, 34, and brother Chase, 27.
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Savannah about The Masked Singer.