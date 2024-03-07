Irony? Fraudster Julie Chrisley Teaching Real Estate Classes in Prison as Reality Star Hopes for Early Release

"To correct a statement that was made, the real estate didn't cause my mother to end up in prison. It was government misconduct. prosecutorial misconduct, overreach. And the corruption just runs rampant," Savannah claimed in defense of her mom, however, Elizabeth continued to argue "that the tax evasion and the bank fraud" were all "really tied together" with real estate.

"I really would not agree with that," the "Unlocked" podcast host admitted. "For people that do their research on this case, they would see that my mother's name was not on a single bank loan when she was charged with seven counts of bank fraud. The government never one time showed a single bank loan. And the main prosecutor on our case, Thomas Krepp, is now at the FDIC and is no longer at the US Attorney's Office. And they will not give us an answer as to why he has been removed."