Irony? Fraudster Julie Chrisley Teaching Real Estate Classes in Prison as Reality Star Hopes for Early Release
Julie Chrisley is trying to find a purpose during her time behind bars.
Appearing on a recent episode of NewsNation's Banfield weeknight news and talk show, Julie and her also-imprisoned husband Todd Chrisley's daughter Savannah provided an update about her mom's day-to-day life in prison, as she serves a reduced 5-year sentence for several convictions — including bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.
"When it comes to my mother, she's doing okay. She's, you know, it's a struggle," the 26-year-old expressed before slamming the how the government treats prisoners. "Our system is set up for failure. It's not set up for success. It's not set up to help these people grow and become better and leave there better."
Because of this, Savanah said her mom has started "teaching" real estate-related classes to help fellow inmates create a potential career for themselves once released from jail.
"Since teaching these classes, there has been a woman that got out [and] actually did her first real estate flip and made money on it," Julie's daughter proudly boasted. "She said the only reason she was able to do that was because mom inspired her and taught her kind of how she did things."
When broadcast journalist Elizabeth Prann — who was filling in for Ashleigh Banfield — brought up the irony of her mother teaching real estate despite receiving a guilty verdict for defrauding the United States by submitting fake documents fabricating their wealth when applying for bank loans between 2007 and 2012, Savannah quickly shut down the judgement.
"To correct a statement that was made, the real estate didn't cause my mother to end up in prison. It was government misconduct. prosecutorial misconduct, overreach. And the corruption just runs rampant," Savannah claimed in defense of her mom, however, Elizabeth continued to argue "that the tax evasion and the bank fraud" were all "really tied together" with real estate.
"I really would not agree with that," the "Unlocked" podcast host admitted. "For people that do their research on this case, they would see that my mother's name was not on a single bank loan when she was charged with seven counts of bank fraud. The government never one time showed a single bank loan. And the main prosecutor on our case, Thomas Krepp, is now at the FDIC and is no longer at the US Attorney's Office. And they will not give us an answer as to why he has been removed."
Looking ahead at April, when Todd and Julie have a court date set up to appeal their convictions, Savannah shared her family's "main focus is to focus on the government overreach" and "the prosecutorial misconduct," as she slammed the judicial system for allegedly having "an IRS agent that lied on the stand."
"The government's excuse to that was it was a harmless error. It's not a harmless error when it puts people in prison for a combined 19 years. So, you have huge Fourth Amendment violations. There are so many errors within the court. And the judge that's over our case, I mean, she was overturned, I want to say it was ten times alone last year. So, I think there's some major errors within the courts, and that's what we're looking forward to," Savannah concluded.