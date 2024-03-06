Julie Chrisley 'Fell Apart' After Recent Blood Test Showed 'Sign of a Tumor' — Read the Heartbreaking Letter From Prison
Julie Chrisley's prison sentence just became the least of her problems, as the reality star recently learned her cancer may have returned.
The imprisoned fraudster's daughter Savannah Chrisley shared the unsettling news with fans during the Tuesday, March 5, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
Julie informed Savannah of a recent visit she had with a doctor behind bars via a written letter sent to her daughter, who has been sharing the messages she receives with her podcast listeners.
"I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high, 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone, it should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that’s not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor," Julie explained in her journal entry, which dated back to last month.
"I literally fell apart," the Chrisley matriarch expressed of how she reacted. "How could this be happening? I’m going to have blood work redone and have a scan. I’ve not told anyone, I’m not going to until I know what’s going on."
In the midst of fears she could have another battle with cancer, all Julie could think about was her husband, Todd Chrisley, who is also serving time for fraud in a separate prison.
"I'm so scared, I just want my husband, I don’t know if I can do this without him," she cried. "This is so scary navigating my health journey all alone. I miss Todd so much."
Although Julie mentioned there are other possible reasons for her elevated HCG levels that aren't cancerous, such as a hernia, Savannah couldn't help but feel she was reliving a nightmare, as her mom was previously diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2012.
"To think of her sitting there worrying about, 'Oh, my God, my cancer may be back,'" Savannah emotionally stated of Julie, who had a double mastectomy and underwent a hysterectomy more than a decade ago before going into remission.
Savannah added: "And something that has stayed so steadfast in every single letter is, ‘I just want my husband. I just want Todd. I miss him.'"
In another letter, Julie continued to vent about her medical woes, as she detailed a time her request to have her blood pressure checked was denied during a visit to get a flu shot at the prison's clinic.
Afterward, Julie appeared to feel defeated, as she wrote in the journal entry, "I’m worth more to my family dead than I am alive."
"As her daughter reading these things, first off, Mom suffers from high blood pressure really, really bad. All she wanted was her blood pressure checked and they wouldn’t even do that. And to hear your mother say she’s worth more dead than alive is probably the most heartbreaking thing anyone could ever hear," Savannah upsettingly stated.
"I know that my mother has made such an impact on so many people’s lives and that’s worth more than anything else," she praised of Julie, who is currently scheduled to be released from Federal Medical Center Lexington in October 2028.