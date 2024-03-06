Julie Chrisley 'Fell Apart' After Recent Blood Test Showed 'Sign of a Tumor' — Read the Heartbreaking Letter From Prison

Julie informed Savannah of a recent visit she had with a doctor behind bars via a written letter sent to her daughter, who has been sharing the messages she receives with her podcast listeners.

"I sat down with the doctor and she proceeds to tell me that my HCG level was high, 10.2. This is a pregnancy hormone, it should not be that high. If it were a little higher, I would test positive on a pregnancy test. Since that’s not a possibility, it could be a sign of a tumor," Julie explained in her journal entry, which dated back to last month.