Savannah Chrisley Unbothered by Massive Age Gap With Mystery Boyfriend as She Feels He May Be the One

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Savannah Chrisley broke her silence on her "private" relationship with her much-older boyfriend. "We’ve been together for a year," the 28-year-old said on the Tuesday, June 16, episode of the "Whine Down" podcast. "He’s great … you can only hide for so long." Chrisley announced her new relationship last month but has kept the identity of her beau under wraps.

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Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley was 'not too fond' of Savannah Chrisley's new relationship at first.

"We met through the political world of D.C., he’s a financial guy, and he is, like, the calmest, sweetest human being in the entire world," she added. The reality star also revealed the couple has a large age gap, with her co-host, Jana Kramer, asking if they reached an 18-year-age difference. "We're up there," Savannah answered, noting her father, Todd, "was not too fond" of the difference in ages. "You see, age-gap relationships are the new thing. … There’s all these couples that [have] a huge age-gap relationship, but it just works, like, it’s insane," she added. "I love it because you’re not dealing with the insecurity of a younger guy who’s trying to keep up."

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Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley said she thinks her new partner may be the one.

Savannah went on to gush over how supportive her new partner is of her success and ambitious career. "He tells me all the time. He’s like, ‘Just do what you want to do, you don’t have to do what you don’t want to do, just do what you want to do,'" she said. "He’s my biggest cheerleader, and he knows nothing about the whole TV world. … He’s not intimidated by my success, which is so great." She discussed how many women feel the need to "dim their light" when it comes to being hardworking, ambitious and even the "breadwinners" of their family.

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He May Be the One

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley explained she feels 'ease and safety' with her new partner.

Savannah went as far as to say that her new beau may just be "the one." "I also think it’s how different my body in general feels for the first time in my life, I feel such ease and safety," she gushed. "Even when he moved to Nashville, the first few weeks, I was exhausted, and I’m like, ‘Why am I so exhausted? I’m going to therapy.’" "My therapist is like, ‘Because for the first time in your life, you actually feel safe, so your nervous system is just crashing.’ I’m like, ‘Makes sense,'" she added.

Inside Savannah Chrisley's Dating History

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley broke off a public engagement in 2020.