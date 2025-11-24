Savannah Chrisley Stuns in Curve-Hugging Red Gown During Mar-a-Lago Visit: 'Purpose-Filled Days'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley made a statement in a red dress while visiting Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
“Mar-a-Lago nights, purpose-filled days,” Chrisley, 28, shared alongside a carousel of photos on Sunday, November 23. “What an honor to fight for America’s future and protect the voices of everyday Americans with the America First Policy Institute.”
Savannah Chrisley Stunned in a Red Gown
In the photos, the Chrisley Knows Best star turned heads in a striking siren-red maxi-dress that hugged her curves and featured bold shoulder pads and a cinched waist. She accessorized with gold jewelry and a small red clutch to complete the look.
“Forever thankful for the amazing friends I’ve met along the way…true blessings who’ve changed my life in ways I’ll never forget,” she said in the caption.
Savannah Chrisley Was Criticized on Social Media
Although Chrisley’s look was applauded by most, the reality TV star received a mixed response over her visit in the comments section.
“You don’t even know how half of America lives. You have never struggled,” one user wrote, while another critic added, “How exactly is this helping the future? You know you don’t have to put senseless captions for photo dumps to get views.”
“Honey, y'all done made a deal with the devil!” a third declared, possibly alluding to the work she did to get her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, pardoned by Trump.
Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Pardoned by Donald Trump
Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, spent 28 months in prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud charges in 2022. The couple, who married in 1996, were pardoned by the president, 79, and released in May.
Savannah worked for "two-and-a-half years" to get her parents out of prison and revealed the ordeal inspired a potential run for office.
“There’s been some talk of a congressional run,” she said in a June interview. “I don’t know if that will or will not be the thing that I do or if it’s what I’m called to do, but also I believe right now my goal is to speak to younger voters.”
Savannah Chrisley Is Considering Running for Office
“I did not have a single political connection. I went to D.C., I forced myself into rooms I was never invited into, I educated myself,” she shared of her experience in fighting for a pardon for her parents, emphasizing she is committed to continuing to fight for criminal reform.
“I didn’t realize how broken the system was,” Savannah noted. “I thought bad people go to prison and that’s what it was, and that is far from the truth because now I have seen all the broken things in the system, where individuals have to be rehabilitated, where we need mental health treatment for these individuals, as well as giving them job opportunities and advocating for them when it comes to that."