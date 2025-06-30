or
Savannah Chrisley Considering Running for Office After Parents Were Pardoned by Donald Trump: 'There's Been Some Talk'

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley is considering running for office after her parents were pardoned by Donald Trump.

By:

June 30 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

After working hard to get her parents pardoned by Donald Trump, Savannah Chrisley revealed she’s considering a run for office.

“There’s been some talk of a congressional run,” she said in a new interview. “I don’t know if that will or will not be the thing that I do or if it’s what I’m called to do, but also I believe right now my goal is to speak to younger voters.”

'I Didn't Realize How Broken the System Is'

Photo of Donald Trump and Savannah Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley said she didn't have 'a single political connection' before working to get her parents pardoned.

Chrisley explained she worked for “two-and-a-half years” to get Todd and Julie Chrisley out of prison.

“I did not have a single political connection, I went to D.C., I forced myself into rooms I was never invited into, I educated myself,” she shared.

Although her parents were released from jail, Savannah is staying committed to fighting for criminal justice reform.

“I didn’t realize how broken the system was,” the famous reality daughter noted. “I thought bad people go to prison and that’s what it was, and that is far from the truth because now I have seen all the broken things in the system, where individuals have to be rehabilitated, where we need mental health treatment for these individuals, as well as giving them job opportunities and advocating for them when it comes to that.”

There's Still Work to Be Done

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley still plans to do work in Washington, D.C.

Following her parents’ pardon, Savannah spoke out in another interview to share she still has plans to head to Washington, D.C. “to help other individuals hopefully get home, to implement some things within the bureau of prisons.”

“I reached out to the Chipotle CEO who’s opening 3,600 more stores, I’m like, ‘Let’s hire men and women who are getting out of prison,’” she added.

'I Had Raised a Warrior'

Source: @PBS News/YouTube

Todd Chrisley said he 'raised a warrior' after watching Savannah Chrisley speak at the 2024 RNC.

Todd also addressed his daughter’s foray into the political arena, specifically regarding her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“I do believe that because of [our going to prison] Savannah would have never truly stepped into her true self,” Todd stated. “To watch your daughter step onto that stage at the RNC and to speak so well and the level of pride that you have as a parent was never the television, it was that moment, because I knew then I had raised a warrior.”

'Changed the World'

Photo of Lara Trump, Savannah Chrisley, Greyson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley said she 'changed the world' for her family.

Savannah said she realized how “important” having “younger voices” in the political world is.

“I truly do believe if we don’t get younger individuals in then the Republican Party could die, so my goal is to encourage individuals who are my age and younger to get out, vote, your voice matters,” she concluded. “I don’t care if you are one person, one daughter literally changed the world for my family.”

