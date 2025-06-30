Savannah Chrisley Considering Running for Office After Parents Were Pardoned by Donald Trump: 'There's Been Some Talk'

Chrisley explained she worked for “two-and-a-half years” to get Todd and Julie Chrisley out of prison.

“I did not have a single political connection, I went to D.C., I forced myself into rooms I was never invited into, I educated myself,” she shared.

Although her parents were released from jail, Savannah is staying committed to fighting for criminal justice reform.

“I didn’t realize how broken the system was,” the famous reality daughter noted. “I thought bad people go to prison and that’s what it was, and that is far from the truth because now I have seen all the broken things in the system, where individuals have to be rehabilitated, where we need mental health treatment for these individuals, as well as giving them job opportunities and advocating for them when it comes to that.”