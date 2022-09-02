Sweet Family Snaps! Savannah Guthrie's Most Adorable Family Social Media Moments

Having been absent from Today for more than seven days, Savannah Guthrie has sparked rumors that she may be leaving the beloved daytime news program. However, she assured fans she would back after Labor Day, and in the meantime, she's been spending her free time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and her two children, Vale, 7, and Charles, 5.

ON HER WAY OUT? SAVANNAH GUTHRIE SPARKS 'TODAY SHOW' EXIT RUMORS AFTER BEING ABSENT FOR A SEVENTH DAY

As fans wait to learn the iconic anchor’s next career moves, especially as whispers of tensions between her and co-anchor Hoda Kotb continue to mount, here are some of Guthrie’s sweetest summer snaps on social media — from poolside hugs to days at the waterpark.

Scroll down to see the cute pics!