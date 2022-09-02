Sweet Family Snaps! Savannah Guthrie's Most Adorable Family Social Media Moments
Having been absent from Today for more than seven days, Savannah Guthrie has sparked rumors that she may be leaving the beloved daytime news program. However, she assured fans she would back after Labor Day, and in the meantime, she's been spending her free time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and her two children, Vale, 7, and Charles, 5.
As fans wait to learn the iconic anchor’s next career moves, especially as whispers of tensions between her and co-anchor Hoda Kotb continue to mount, here are some of Guthrie’s sweetest summer snaps on social media — from poolside hugs to days at the waterpark.
Fun In The Sun!
On Monday, August 22, Guthrie took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her and her two children enjoying the summer sun with a day at the waterpark.
“water park joy! —> water park exhaustion,” the anchor captioned the photos, which pictured her two children tuckered out after a day seemingly full of water slides and lazy rivers.
Summertime Snuggles!
Napping isn’t the only activity Guthrie’s brood enjoys doing poolside. On July 6, the media maven shared a sweet snapshot depicting several wholesome family hugs.
“Summer vibes,” she captioned the adorable image set alongside a sun emoji.
A Day At The Fair!
Guthrie and her children also enjoyed a day at the carnival! The anchor took to social media with a slideshow showing her children enjoying rides, games and a whole lot of cotton candy at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, New York.
“Fair to say we had an amazing time,” Gutherie playfully quipped in a post from Tuesday, August 23.
Tennis, Anyone?
Amid all of their adventures, the Today host and her family still found time for quiet mornings in — especially when tennis is involved. On Friday, July 1, Guthrie shared a heartwarming photo depicting her and her kids eating breakfast while watching the Wimbledon tennis tournament on television.
“Breakfast at Wimbledon,” the reporter wrote alongside the snap.