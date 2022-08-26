On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb.
Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids.
'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENT
As OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an insider close to the show, Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while Hoda is seen as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathy Lee Gifford."
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network. Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot," the source continued.
RACHEL MADDOW'S JAW-DROPPING $30 MILLION DEAL WITH NBC RUBBING COLLEAGUE SAVANNAH GUTHRIE THE WRONG WAY: 'THESE TWO ARE ALREADY DISTANT'
"Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father was president," the insider added.
Loyal viewers of the news show have noticed a shift between Guthrie and Kotb after a few awkward interactions during the live broadcast show.
One fan commented of the pair's dynamic, "TODAY show- so now you are forcing Savanah and Hoda together like siamese twins," while another added, "I just read something that states Savannah and Hoda aren’t getting along. I just want to say that this show would not be this good without Hoda..."
Things have allegedly become so tense that Guthrie is reportedly trying to have Kotb replaced with MSNBC star Nicolle Wallace.
"Nicolle is the queen of MSNBC," shared an insider. "And Today has a history of snagging stars from there."