Savannah Guthrie Absent From 'Today,' Goes On Family Trip As Buzz Over Drama With Hoda Kotb Continues

Where in the world is Savannah Guthrie? While the Today star is a daily staple on the morning show, she was MIA from the Monday, August 22 episode, which left fans wondering if her absence may have had something to do with the buzz over her and costar Hoda Kotb's alleged feud.

However, the mom-of-two, 50, revealed via Instagram that she was actually soaking up the sunshine on a vacation with her two tots!