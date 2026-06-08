Savannah Guthrie Cries 'Every Morning' 4 Months After Her Mother Nancy's Mysterious Disappearance: 'It's Always With Me'

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Savannah Guthrie got candid about life after her mother's disappearance on the Today show. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing in February after disappearing from her home in Arizona. The investigation attracted swarms of media attention, but still, no suspects have been named. "It’s always with me," Savannah told Jenna Bush Hager while guest co-hosting on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle. "I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home." In the wake of her mother's disappearance, Savannah took a leave of absence from the Today show. The veteran anchor, 54, returned in April, but detailed how difficult it had been for her to come back. "First of all, I can’t really even look at you every day without crying," she told Jenna. "You are my best friend. You know, it’s really hard to come back. I’ve been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie spoke with Jenna Bush Hager on the 'Today' show about her mom's disappearance.

"When I see you in the morning, I know you see me, no matter what is going on," Savannah added. "And sometimes that's almost too much because I feel like to do the job I have to keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day — it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody." Savannah referred to her job as "a little respite" in her day. "You are my family. I don’t think if I had any other kind of job, I would’ve even tried to come back," she confessed. She fired back at critics who ridiculed her for stepping back into her anchor spot seemingly with a smile on her face just two months after her mom disappeared.

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Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram Few updates have been provided since Nancy Guthrie disappeared four months ago.

"I know maybe people wonder, ‘Whoa, what’s going on? How’s she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it? Did she forget?’" she said. "No, never. Never." Few updates have been offered in the months since Savannah's 84-year-old mother vanished from her home. On June 7, Guthrie shared an Instagram story pleading for her mom to be brought to safety. "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul it cries out," read the post. "Bring her home." "We still need everybody’s prayers," she said on the Today show. "I wish someone would call and say what they know and tell the truth."

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When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie and brother Cameron offered a $1 million reward for Nancy Guthrie's return.

Updates have been scarce in the four months since Nancy disappeared. Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Cameron, have maintained that their mother deserves to come home. On February 24, they offered a reward of up to $1 million for information that led to Nancy's rescue. The hefty sum was on top of the $100,000 offered by the FBI. The family believes Nancy was forcibly taken from her home. The FBI released doorbell camera footage showed a masked figure creeping around her porch just hours before Nancy went missing.

Moving at a ‘Snail’s Pace’

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie called her job a 'little respite' in her day.