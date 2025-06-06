Savannah Guthrie Compares Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud to '7th Grade Girl' Drama as Tiff Unravels
As Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud continues to unravel, political commentators and broadcasters have weighed in heavily about the shocking remarks both men have made.
During the Friday, June 6, broadcast of TODAY, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made her opinion known by comparing their tiff to middle school drama.
“First of all, to just use TikTok language, it’s giving 7th grade girl,” Guthrie said. “This back and forth, online, and from the Oval Office.”
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Feud Unravels
One day before Guthrie’s comment, democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cracked a similar joke about the matter on Spectrum News 1, saying, “Oh man, the girls are fighting, aren’t they?”
“You know, I would say that this was something that was a long time coming, where we’ve been seeing that these two huge egos were not long for being together in this world as friends,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And so I think this breakup, we’ve been seeing a long time coming. But we’ll see what the impacts are of it legislatively.”
Elon Musk Slams Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
The highly publicized feud, consisting of at least 15 social media comments between Trump and Musk, comes days after Musk departed his special government role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency on May 30.
Since then, the Tesla CEO has criticized Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which the president has not taken lightly.
On Tuesday, June 3, Musk took to X to drag Trump’s new tax reform bill, writing, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
Donald Trump 'Disappointed' in Elon Musk
The president broke his silence on his former friend’s statement during a press conference in the Oval Office on Thursday, June 5, admitting he was “disappointed” by the social media attack.
“Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anyone sitting here,” Trump said. “He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the [electric vehicle] mandate because that’s billions and billions of dollars.”
He added, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore.”
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Files
Perhaps the most shocking part of their ongoing drama was Musk’s claim about the president and Jeffrey Epstein’s history.
“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” the X owner tweeted, adding, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”