Savannah Guthrie Compares Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud to '7th Grade Girl' Drama as Tiff Unravels

As Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud continues to unravel, political commentators and broadcasters have weighed in heavily about the shocking remarks both men have made.

During the Friday, June 6, broadcast of TODAY, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made her opinion known by comparing their tiff to middle school drama.

“First of all, to just use TikTok language, it’s giving 7th grade girl,” Guthrie said. “This back and forth, online, and from the Oval Office.”